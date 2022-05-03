Sonu Sood shares his newspaper with adorable dog resting on his head, fans cannot handle the cute pic

Sonu Sood has got an adorable company for when he reads newspapers, and his fans can't get enough of it. Sonu recently shared a picture with a dog, who joined him to read the news and also found the perfect place to sit. Filmmaker Farah Khan among several others showered love on the picture and called it the cutest. Also Read| Sonu Sood posts clip of fans throwing notes in theatre upon his entry in Acharya: 'Don't deserve this'

Sharing the picture on his Instagram account on Monday, Sonu wrote, "When you have ONE newspaper and TWO readers," adding two red heart emojis. The photograph showed a tiny chihuahua dog perched upon his head, with both of them looking at the newspaper in Sonu's hands. Farah Khan commented on the post, "Sooooo cute." One called it, "Pawfect," while another wrote, "Very very beautiful photo." A fan wrote, "Cutest thing ever." Others joked that the dog is more focused than him on reading the newspaper.

Sonu's Instagram feed is full of pictures of him with animals. He has been seen posing with a cow, a peacock, a seal, and cats, apart from several pictures of dogs. In March this year, Sonu introduced his followers to his "best friend" Snowy, a labrador, and later shared a video of the dog greeting him enthusiastically when he returned home. Last year, Sonu had shared a picture of his son with a puppy, revealing that his son adopted it after finding him all alone on the streets of Alibaug.

Sonu's latest release was Acharya, an action drama film starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, which hit the theatres on April 29. The actor plays antagonist Basava in the film, directed by Koratala Siva. He had recently shared a video of fans throwing notes in theatre upon his entry scene in the film. Sonu is also hosting the new edition of the reality show MTV Roadies, which has a set of old and new contestants.

