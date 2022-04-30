Sonu Sood posts clip of fans throwing notes in theatre upon his entry in Acharya: 'Don't deserve this'

Sonu Sood is humbled by the response of his fans to his latest film Acharya, which also stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The actor took to his social media accounts on Saturday to share a video of fans showering him with love in different ways. Sonu said that he feels does not deserve this kind of love, but said it inspires him to keep doing better. Also Read| Acharya review: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan can’t salvage this predictable action drama

The video started with a clip from a theatre screening Acharya in which fans started hooting and throwing cash on the screen upon the entry of Sonu. The actor, who plays the antagonist Basava in the film, could hardly be seen behind the swarm of notes that covered the screen. The next clip showed fans beating drums in front of a huge cutout of the actor. They adorned the cutout with a large garland, and poured milk on it, before marking a tilak on his forehead. They also performed aarti of Sonu's cutout before bursting firecrackers.

Sonu got emotional as he shared the video on his social media accounts, and wrote, "Thank you so much to my lovely fans who I proudly call my family for doing this for me. I don't deserve this kind of love, but your kindness keeps me going to do better. Humbled Love you all."

It comes after Sonu revealed that his scenes in Acharya had to be reworked as Chiranjeevi wasn't sure if people would accept him getting hit in action scenes in the Koratala Siva directorial. Sonu's character Basava in the film is a wannabe-MLA who controls the fictional temple village Dharmasthali with various illegal activities, until he faces rebellion from Chiranjeevi's Acharya and Ram Charan's Siddha.

Sonu, who previously mentioned that he is getting different roles due to his philanthropic efforts during and post coronavirus pandemic, told indianexpress.com, “I feel it is very difficult to see me (in a negative role). All the producers, directors and writers have spoken about how they cannot see me or imagine me in a negative role anymore. I remember I started shooting for two films before Covid-19, including Acharya. And they had to rework a little bit on a few scenes."

As per Hindustan Times review of Acharya, the film ends up as director Koratala Siva's 'weakest work and as one of those movies you’d only want to watch because it has both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together.' The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Jisshu Sengupta.

