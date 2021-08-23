Sonu Sood teases fan who asked him for 1 crore: ‘Thode zyada hi maang leta’

Sonu Sood, who has been actively involved in relief efforts amid the Covid-19 pandemic, gets flooded with appeals for help every day. However, sometimes, he has to field some bizarre requests as well. On Monday, he reacted to two tweets from fans, one asking him for ₹1 crore and the other wanting a role in his next film.

One Twitter user wrote to Sonu, “Sir 1 cr do na mujhe (please give me ₹1 crore).” The actor’s hilarious response was, “Bas ₹1 crore? Thode zyada hi maang leta (Just ₹1 crore? You could have asked for more).”

Sonu Sood gets some strange requests on Twitter.

Another Twitter user asked, “@SonuSood Sir Mujhe Aapke Next Film Koi Role Denge Kya (will you give me a role in your next film).” Sonu urged him to be a real-life hero and said, “Kisi ki madad karne se bada koi role nahi. Woh role kar le, tere se bada hero koi nahi (There is no role bigger than helping someone. If you play that role, there is no bigger hero than you).”

Sonu Sood urged a fan who wanted a role in his next film to be a real-life hero.

In the past too, Sonu fielded requests from pranksters, as people requested him for help with things such as an iPhone for their girlfriend, a trip to the Maldives, a car, better internet speed and sponsoring weddings.

Last month, as Sonu celebrated his birthday, scores of fans flocked to his home in Mumbai with flower bouquets, cakes and gifts. He shared his birthday wish with Hindustan Times, “To have at least 1000-1500 free beds in hospitals, and ten times more scholarships for students by my next birthday.”

Sonu, who is known for films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Singh Is Kinng, Dabangg, Happy New Year and Simmba, will be seen next in the Telugu film Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He also has Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the pipeline.