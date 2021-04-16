Sonu Sood turns ‘bandwala’, asks fans to hire him to play at weddings. Watch video

Sonu Sood seems to have discovered a musical talent. He took to Instagram to share a video of him playing with a wedding band and invited bookings from fans. “‘BandWala’. Shaadiyon ke liye turant sampark karein (Please contact immediately for wedding bookings). 🙏❤️,” he captioned his post.

The clip begins with Sonu saying, “Boss, kabhi bhi shaadiyaan karwani ho toh humara band bohot zabardast hai (if you are looking for a band for your wedding, ours is very good).” He then introduced his fellow bandmates before he started playing the dhol.

Fans showered praise on Sonu. “Ek hi dil hay kitne baar jethoge (I just have one heart, how many times will you win it over),” one commented. “You r such a awesome guy,” another wrote. “Very proud of u sir 😍😍😍 you are inspiration for all of us may God bless u sir,” a third commented.

Sonu has been at the forefront of several relief measures since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, from arranging transport for stranded migrant workers and students to return to their homes to helping people with medical bills.

While many lauded Sonu for his humanitarian efforts, some questioned his motives and even called him the ‘biggest scam of 2020’. Responding to such comments, he had told Hindustan Times earlier, “These are a handful of people, and they suddenly rise from nowhere on social media. They don’t actually exist in reality. I didn’t bother to see what they’ve written, some friends told me. Who has the time to read? I’ve got lots of things to do for people.”

Sonu worked in a handful of south films before he made his Bollywood debut with Shaheed-E-Azam in 2002. He is known for films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Dabangg, Singh Is Kinng, R… Rajkumar, Happy New Year and Simmba.

