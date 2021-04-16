Sharmila Tagore rewatched Chupke Chupke while recovering from a recent surgery: 'I laughed so much, I just loved Dharam'

Actor Sharmila Tagore, in a recent interview, talked about many aspects of her life. She spoke of the time when she shot for Chupke Chupke and how she recently watched it again and enjoyed it.

Chupke Chupke was a 1975 release directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. It starred Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Asrani, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash and Sharmila in important roles.

In a new interview with Ladies Study Group, Kolkata, Sharmila spoke about how she recently underwent an operation and rewatched Chupke Chupke after a long time on her laptop. "Recently, I had an operation and I was in hospital. I was watching Chupke Chupke on my laptop and I laughed so much. I had not seen the film for years. So when I saw it, I just loved Dharam (Dharmendra)."

Sharmila recalled how the film, a comedy of errors, had the right mix to be an evergreen hit. On collaborating with the filmmaker, she said: "Working with Hrishikesh was so wonderful because he used to play chess and tell us all dirty jokes. It was sort of a long picnic. And everybody got along with everybody and everybody respected him. We did whatever he said."

She also spoke about the time how everyone would report on time and even called Amitabh Bachchan an 'insomniac'. "We were all punctual, Dharam also came on time. And Amitabh (Bachchan) of course was always on time. In fact, he would arrive before time - if time was 7 o clock, he'd be there at 6 o'clock. Maybe, he was an insomniac."

In the same interview, Sharmila spoke of many other interesting bits about her life - of how she met Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and how her father had once yelled at her when Mansoor had dropped a catch.

Sharmila made her Apur Sansar (The World of Apu) in 1959. She made her Hindi film debut in Kashmir Ki Kali (1964) and soon became a big star. However, just four years into her stardom as a lead actor in Bollywood, she chose to get married. She worked in many hit films like Aradhana (1969), Safar (1970), Amar Prem (1971), Daag (1973), Chupke Chupke (1975) after her marriage to Mansoor.

