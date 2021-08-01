Sonu Walia was 'petrified' of wearing swimsuit for Khoon Bhari Maang, lied that she 'didn't know swimming'

Actor Sonu Walia, who is best known for appearing alongside Rekha in Khoon Bhari Maang, has said in a new interview that she was 'petrified' of wearing a swimsuit in the movie.

In the movie, Sonu Walia played the role of Nandini, the vamp to Rekha's heroine. Khoon Bhari Maang was Sonu's first film as an actor. She worked in several films and TV shows for a decade before deciding to quit showbiz for a private, married life in the US. She is now back in Mumbai, willing to explore new work opportunities.

Asked about a song that featured her in a swimsuit, Sonu Walia told a leading daily, "I was petrified of wearing that swimsuit. What helped me was that Kabir Bedi was wearing swimming trunks. Otherwise, the hero in those days used to be in a ganji and shorts in swimming scenes."

She added, "I had tried to wriggle out by telling Rakesh Roshan that I didn't know swimming. Yet he convinced me. But do you know what happened? Rakesh Roshan cut out one stanza from the song considering that I didn't know swimming. I told him the truth only after the song was wrapped up. In fact, for a shot, I had dived into the pool very smoothly but he didn't catch on."

Sonu Walia also talked about not getting much work and claimed she 'lacked a support system'. She has now started her own production house that is making Kirti Kulhari's Jogiya Rocks.

Sonu had bagged the Miss India title in 1985 before coming onboard Khoon Bhari Maang in 1988. She has also worked in movies such as Hatim Tai, Swarg Jaisa Ghar, Apna Desh Paraye Log, and more.