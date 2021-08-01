Vikrant Massey finds 'Twitter very vile': 'My presence on social media is bare minimum'

Vikrant Massey, who has been impressing fans with his performances in his recent outings, has said that he has a thick skin when it comes to trolling. At the same time, he avoids too much debate.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vikrant Massey talked about his latest film, 14 Phere, dealing with trolls and more.

Asked what he loves about being an actor, Vikrant Massey said, "My profession, being in creative field, gives me the opportunity to speak my mind through my work. It allows me to understand the world at large. It gives me an opportunity to represent the times we are living in."

However, the profession also exposes artists to criticism and backlash over issues beyond acting skills. "I am very thick skinned. I am aware of the world we live in, the society that we cater to. As it is, my presence on social media is bare minimum. And, I find Twitter very vile. Not just on social media, otherwise too, I do not take the plunge (on debating an issue) unless I am too sure. I do not mind getting into debates but if it gets too much, I generally back out. You cannot do much with the ignorant, you can only empathise," the actor said.

Vikrant's film 14 Phere traces an inter-caste marriage. Talking about it, Vikrant Masey said, "These characters come from places where caste differences still exist. I was fortunate to have very liberal parents. They have been married for nearly 40 years, and theirs was an inter-caste marriage. So, I did feel privileged and blessed to be able to do this film."

"As an artist, this is the way I could go out and tell stories from my own experience. I could send out the message that love knows no boundaries, if two people want to be together nothing should stop them. Unfortunately, we still have that disparity. We are not out here to comment on that (caste divide) specifically, we are here to entertain. However, it is a medium that allows us to have layers that can be read by those willing," he added.

Apart from 14 Phere, Vikrant was recently seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in the Netflix film, Haseen Dilruba.

Vikrant Massey wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming movie Love Hostel. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles. The film is written and directed by National award-winning cinematographer, Shanker, best known Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Gurgaon. Vikrant also has Forensic lined up for release.