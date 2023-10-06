Sooraj Pancholi says his girlfriend has never asked him about Jiah Khan death case

Sooraj Pancholi recently shared that he's happy to be in a relationship with someone who is understands him. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor opened up about his new love, but refused to reveal her identity. He added they have never discussed his past or court cases. The actor faced media trial during the 2013 Jiah Khan abetment to suicide case. He has said that his relationship with the late actor was his shortest. Also read: Sooraj Pancholi says he may get married 'in a few years'

Sooraj Pancholi on his new girlfriend

Special court acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of all the charges in Jiah Khan’s case in April. (File Photo)

When asked about television actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of former girlfriend and co-actor Tunisha Sharma last year, Sooraj said that media trial cannot make one ‘more vary of love’. He said, "I don't think so, I believe in love. I have fallen in love even after that (Jiah Khan case)."

When asked if he's been in a relationship for the last seven years, and his girlfriend's ‘confidence in him’, Sooraj said, "Not so long, but I have been in a relationship, just not that long. We have never spoken about it (his past). There is no need to... That's why everyone looks for a partner, right?"

On his image and court case

In the same interview, Sooraj discussed actor-father Aditya Pancholi's past and the challenges they have faced as a family. Sooraj had made his entry into the film industry in 2015 with the movie Hero, co-starring Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty. The film was produced by Salman Khan.

However, despite the promising launch, he faced difficulties in establishing himself as a successful leading actor. One of the most challenging phases in Sooraj’s life was his alleged involvement in the Jiah Khan suicide case. While he was acquitted in the legal proceedings, the media spotlight cast a shadow on his image.

Sooraj opened up about this ordeal in the interview with Siddharth Kannan, stating that the media often emphasised his father Aditya Pancholi’s reputation as a troublemaker, even though it didn’t impact the legal outcome.

Earlier this year in April, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges in Jiah Khan's death by suicide case. Jiah was found dead at her home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013.

