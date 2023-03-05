Sheezan Khan gets big hug from sisters as he walks out of jail after bail in Tunisha Sharma death case. Watch

Actor Sheezan Khan was seen walking out of Thane Central Jail on Sunday, a day after he was granted bail in Tunisha Sharma death case. He was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Tunisha. He was reportedly in a relationship with Tunisha, who allegedly died by suicide last year. They had broken up weeks before her death. Also read: Sheezan Khan granted bail by Maharashtra court, told to submit passport

A video of Sheezan finally being released from jail has surfaced online. It shows him walking out of the prison gate, wearing a mask. As he steps out, his sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz are seen welcoming him with hugs. They pause for a brief hug before heading towards their vehicle.

On Saturday, the Vasai court granted bail to Sheezan Khan who was arrested by the Waliv police after Tunisha Sharma's death. His bail was granted on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and one or two sureties of the same amount.

According to advocate Tarun Sharma, appointed by Tunisha’s family, the magistrate court has asked Sheezan to surrender his passport to the investigating officer and not to leave Mumbai without prior permission of the court. He also has to attend court proceedings regularly. The court has also asked Sheezan to refrain from influencing witnesses or manipulating evidence.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of her show Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. A day later, Waliv police arrested Sheezan on charges of abetment to suicide under the Indian Penal Code. It was Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma who filed a case of abetment of suicide against him. Vanita and Tunisha's uncle Pawan, had alleged that Sheezan’s mother and sisters had forced the later actor to wear a hijab and learn Urdu. However, Sheezan's family maintained that they had a mutual breakup just days before Tunisha was found dead.

Sheezan has spent 70 days in jail. Reacting to the news of Sheezan's bail, his sister Shafaq Naaz told Hindustan Times, “It’s finally big news (for us). We are very happy this is what we have been waiting for.”