Tunisha Sharma case: Sheezan Khan's advocate says 'police don't have any evidence as yet' against him

Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan, booked for abetment to suicide, has been sent to four-day police custody by Vasai court in Mumbai on Sunday. His advocate told ANI that these are just allegations and police have not found any evidence as any further probe is yet to be conducted. (Also read: Fitoor director Abhishek Kapoor and Karan Kundrra remember Tunisha Sharma, share condolences: 'Gone too soon')

Tunisha died by suicide on Saturday on the sets of her television show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

According to ANI, police have said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged extreme step that ended her life could be her breakup with Sheezan over a fortnight ago. The FIR of the case revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police.

TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case: Tunisha Sharma's co-star & accused Sheezan Khan sent to 4-day police custody by Vasai court in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/0y55NcQ2LC — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

Mumbai: Sheezan Khan has been sent to custody for 4 days. Police don't have any evidence as yet. Allegations are put against him. Further probe is yet to be conducted: Sheezan Khan's advocate pic.twitter.com/eOmqftntjn — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

Parth Zutshi, Tunisha's another co-star on the show, was also called by the police on Sunday for questioning regarding the alleged suicide. "I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter," he told the media. He said she was stressed but didn't take any drugs.

Tunisha had made her acting debut with TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and had also played young Katrina Kaif in films like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. She had also worked in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3.

Sharing his condolences on the death of the 20-year-old actor, actor Karan Kundrra tweeted, "Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti (folded hands emoji). It’s my request to everyone: there’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget."

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO: If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

(With ANI inputs)

