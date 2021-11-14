Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sooryavanshi box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif film nearing 150 crore mark
bollywood

Sooryavanshi box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif film nearing 150 crore mark

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi has had a successful run at the box office. The Rohit Shetty film is now aiming for the ₹150 crore mark. 
Sooryavanshi is running in theatres across the world. 
Published on Nov 14, 2021 10:44 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is now aiming for the 150 crore mark after a successful run at the box office. The film collected in double digits on its second Saturday, taking its total to around 138 crore.  

The Rohit Shetty film is the first big theatrical release after the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown. 

“Sooryavanshi is looking at a double digit second Saturday with collections set to be around 10-10.50 crore nett. This will take the nine day total to 138 crore nett and it will comfortably cross the 150 crore nett mark by the end of the weekend,” the Boxofficeindia.com report stated. 

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Saturday, “#Sooryavanshi continues to STAY STRONG on [second] Fri… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat are key contributors… A double digit [second] Sat and Sun should ensure 150 cr [+/-] total… [Week 2] Fri 6.83 cr. Total: 127.49 cr. #India biz.”

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Also read: Katrina Kaif asks for more money after she finds out Akshay Kumar co-produced Sooryavanshi: 'Thoda aur paisa milega?'

Director Rohit Shetty has urged the audience to shower their love on all the films that will be released in theatres in the coming days. He said at an event on Friday, “Sooryavanshi is not my success alone, it is a success because of your blessings. We all will continue to work together. Thank you for your love and continue to shower your support on all our films. We all will stand together whenever any adversity comes.”

Earlier, there were rumours that like many big films, Sooryavanshi may also head to the OTT space. Anupam Kher, who also attended the event along with Rohit, said, “When a person keeps patience then the result turns out to be good. He has created history not only as a successful filmmaker but as a human being.”

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit's cop universe, which also features extended cameos of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh – who have played police officers in the director’s previous movies Singham franchise and Simmba respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sooryavanshi akshay kumar katrina kaif
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vishal reminds Kangana of Bhagat Singh ‘so she never again dares to forget’

5

Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she takes a trip to the Maldives

Kartik Aaryan stops by chinese van on return from Bigg Boss sets

Inside Alanna Panday and Ivor's engagement party: Lara Dutta, Bipasha attend
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP