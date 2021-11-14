Sooryavanshi box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif film nearing 150 crore mark

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is now aiming for the ₹150 crore mark after a successful run at the box office. The film collected in double digits on its second Saturday, taking its total to around ₹138 crore.

The Rohit Shetty film is the first big theatrical release after the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown.

“Sooryavanshi is looking at a double digit second Saturday with collections set to be around 10-10.50 crore nett. This will take the nine day total to 138 crore nett and it will comfortably cross the 150 crore nett mark by the end of the weekend,” the Boxofficeindia.com report stated.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Saturday, “#Sooryavanshi continues to STAY STRONG on [second] Fri… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat are key contributors… A double digit [second] Sat and Sun should ensure ₹150 cr [+/-] total… [Week 2] Fri 6.83 cr. Total: ₹127.49 cr. #India biz.”

Director Rohit Shetty has urged the audience to shower their love on all the films that will be released in theatres in the coming days. He said at an event on Friday, “Sooryavanshi is not my success alone, it is a success because of your blessings. We all will continue to work together. Thank you for your love and continue to shower your support on all our films. We all will stand together whenever any adversity comes.”

Earlier, there were rumours that like many big films, Sooryavanshi may also head to the OTT space. Anupam Kher, who also attended the event along with Rohit, said, “When a person keeps patience then the result turns out to be good. He has created history not only as a successful filmmaker but as a human being.”

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit's cop universe, which also features extended cameos of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh – who have played police officers in the director’s previous movies Singham franchise and Simmba respectively.

(With PTI inputs)