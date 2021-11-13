Sooryavanshi box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-starrer enters second week, collects 127 cr

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has completed a successful first week at the box office but has slowed down a bit in its second week. The film collected around ₹7 crore on its second Friday, taking its approximate total to ₹127 crore at the domestic box office.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi ended the one-and-a-half-year-long drought at the box office after the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, Sooryavanshi held firm on day eight with collections set to be in the ₹6.75-7 crore net region. “The drop is looking to be in the 15-20% range which is very good and the film will have chances of a double digit number on Saturday,” the report stated.

The report says Sooryavanshi recorded the seventh highest first week over the last three years. Its first week collections are preceded by War, Bharat, Housefull 4, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and Saaho (Hindi).

Sooryavanshi crossed the ₹100 crore mark within five days of its release. The film registered the performance despite theatres not running at full capacity in some states.

The film has collected ₹37 crore overseas. Sharing the figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh worte on Twitter, “SOORYAVANSHI' OVERSEAS: *WEEK 1* TOTAL ₹37 CR+...Day 1: $ 1.08 mn, Day 2: $ 1.15 mn, Day 3: $ 1.06 mn, Day 4: $ 480k, Day 5: $ 440k, Day 6: $ 360k, Day 7: $ 420k, Total: $ 5 million [ ₹ 37.22 cr].”

The film is the fourth installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The first two - the Singham series - featuring Ajay Devgn and the third film titled Simmba were front runners in terms of box office collections and viewership.

Sooryavanshi also features a recreated version of Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar's Tip Tip Barsa Pani and Pav Dharia's Na Ja.