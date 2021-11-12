Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sooryavanshi box office opening collection: Akshay Kumar's film beats Tanhaji, collects 120 cr
bollywood

Sooryavanshi box office opening collection: Akshay Kumar's film beats Tanhaji, collects 120 cr

  • Sooryavanshi box office collection week 1: Akshay Kumar's film has collected 120.66 crore. The film beat Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior's opening week collection.
Sooryavanshi beats Tanhaji's opening week collections.&nbsp;
Sooryavanshi beats Tanhaji's opening week collections. 
Published on Nov 12, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sooryavanshi has collected 120.66 crore in its first week at the box office. The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, collected 8.30 crore on Thursday, day 7. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said, “#Sooryavanshi reboots the #Hindi film industry, ends the dry spell at the #BO… Packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in Week 1… All eyes on Weekend 2… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.30 cr. Total: 120.66 cr. #India biz.” 

The film has not only collected the highest opening week box office collection in 2021 but also surpassed 2020's Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior opening week box office collection. Taran, in January 2020, had revealed that Tanhaji collected 118.91 crore. 

Internationally, a Box Office India report has revealed that Sooryavanshi collected $5 million, which is about 36 crore. Sooryavanshi also registered the highest opening weekend collection record with a collection of 77.08 crore. The film opened to 26.29 crore on Friday and collected 23.85 crore and 26.94 crore on Saturday and Sunday. 

Also read: Ranveer Singh's proud mother poses with Sooryavanshi ticket and poster as film breaches 100 cr club

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi opened to mostly positive reviews. The Hindustan Times review read: “Sooryavanshi isn't driven by a great script neither does it have any extraordinary suspense that could bring nail-biting moments. Yet, it keeps you on the edge for the sheer joy of watching that over-the-top action. Shetty picks various elements — romance between Sooryavanshi and his wife Riya (played by Katrina Kaif), their relationship with their son Aryan, his camaraderie with the members of his ATS force — and weaves them together for a fulfilling climax.” 

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role with Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameos. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sooryavanshi tanhaji the unsung warrior akshay kumar ajay devgn + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out