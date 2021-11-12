Sooryavanshi box office opening collection: Akshay Kumar's film beats Tanhaji, collects 120 cr

Sooryavanshi has collected ₹120.66 crore in its first week at the box office. The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, collected ₹8.30 crore on Thursday, day 7.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said, “#Sooryavanshi reboots the #Hindi film industry, ends the dry spell at the #BO… Packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in Week 1… All eyes on Weekend 2… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.30 cr. Total: ₹120.66 cr. #India biz.”

The film has not only collected the highest opening week box office collection in 2021 but also surpassed 2020's Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior opening week box office collection. Taran, in January 2020, had revealed that Tanhaji collected ₹118.91 crore.

Internationally, a Box Office India report has revealed that Sooryavanshi collected $5 million, which is about ₹36 crore. Sooryavanshi also registered the highest opening weekend collection record with a collection of ₹77.08 crore. The film opened to ₹26.29 crore on Friday and collected ₹23.85 crore and ₹26.94 crore on Saturday and Sunday.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi opened to mostly positive reviews. The Hindustan Times review read: “Sooryavanshi isn't driven by a great script neither does it have any extraordinary suspense that could bring nail-biting moments. Yet, it keeps you on the edge for the sheer joy of watching that over-the-top action. Shetty picks various elements — romance between Sooryavanshi and his wife Riya (played by Katrina Kaif), their relationship with their son Aryan, his camaraderie with the members of his ATS force — and weaves them together for a fulfilling climax.”

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role with Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameos.