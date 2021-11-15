Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sooryavanshi box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's film crosses 150 cr
bollywood

Sooryavanshi box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's film crosses 150 cr

Sooryavanshi has crossed the ₹150-crore mark at the domestic box office. The film completed its second weekend at the box office. 
Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. 
Published on Nov 15, 2021 09:36 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has crossed the 150-crore mark at the domestic box office. The film collected over 10 crores on its second Sunday which took its total to over 150 crore. 

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in director Rohit Shetty's cop franchise and has brought the box office alive after a one-and-a-half-year lull due to coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown.  

According to a Boxofficeindia.com report, “Sooryavanshi is looking at a huge Sunday as it shows a growth of around 40% to collect in the 14 crore nett range. There is phenomenal growth in Gujarat again and the collections may even hit 3.50 crore nett.” 

"The second weekend of the film is looking to be around the 34-35 crore nett mark which will take the ten-day total to 155 crore nett," the report stated.

RELATED STORIES

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also indicated Sooryavanshi crossing the 150 crore mark by Sunday. He had tweeted on Saturday, "#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] JUMPS AGAIN on [second] Sat… A DOUBLE DIGIT figure on Sat gives hope of cruising past 150 cr mark by Sun night [Day 10]… Will be interesting to see if it hits DOUBLE CENTURY [ 200 cr]… Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr. Total: 137.84 cr. #India biz."

Also read: Sooryavanshi movie review: Akshay Kumar's high-octane action film is your Diwali gift this year

Sooryavanshi opened to packed shows across India during the Diwali weekend and is being credited for reviving the film exhibition sector which was badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Sooryavanashi is not my success alone, it is a success because of your blessings. We all will continue to work together. Thank you for your love and continue to shower your support on all our films," Rohit said. The film's climax also teased a third installment of the Singham franchise, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sooryavanshi katrina kaif akshay kumar rohit shetty
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CISF official talks to Kartik Aaryan about his car at Mumbai airport, watch

5

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman welcomes Rani, Siddhant and Sharvari

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala talks about her wedding and acting plans

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding card leaks online
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP