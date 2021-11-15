Sooryavanshi box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's film crosses 150 cr

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has crossed the ₹150-crore mark at the domestic box office. The film collected over ₹10 crores on its second Sunday which took its total to over ₹150 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in director Rohit Shetty's cop franchise and has brought the box office alive after a one-and-a-half-year lull due to coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown.

According to a Boxofficeindia.com report, “Sooryavanshi is looking at a huge Sunday as it shows a growth of around 40% to collect in the 14 crore nett range. There is phenomenal growth in Gujarat again and the collections may even hit 3.50 crore nett.”

"The second weekend of the film is looking to be around the 34-35 crore nett mark which will take the ten-day total to 155 crore nett," the report stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also indicated Sooryavanshi crossing the ₹150 crore mark by Sunday. He had tweeted on Saturday, "#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] JUMPS AGAIN on [second] Sat… A DOUBLE DIGIT figure on Sat gives hope of cruising past ₹ 150 cr mark by Sun night [Day 10]… Will be interesting to see if it hits DOUBLE CENTURY [ ₹200 cr]… Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr. Total: ₹137.84 cr. #India biz."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Sooryavanshi movie review: Akshay Kumar's high-octane action film is your Diwali gift this year

Sooryavanshi opened to packed shows across India during the Diwali weekend and is being credited for reviving the film exhibition sector which was badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Sooryavanashi is not my success alone, it is a success because of your blessings. We all will continue to work together. Thank you for your love and continue to shower your support on all our films," Rohit said. The film's climax also teased a third installment of the Singham franchise, headlined by Ajay Devgn.