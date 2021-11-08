Sooryavanshi box office day 3 collection: Akshay Kumar's film registers highest post-Covid opening with 77 crore

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi gave Bollywood an impressive comeback at the box office by collecting ₹77 crore on its opening weekend. The Rohit Shetty directorial became the first big-budget film to release after theatres reopened in Maharastra post the second Covid-19 lockdown.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Sooryavanshi brings joy, hope, confidence, optimism back… Emerges a #Diwali gift for the industry… RUNS RIOT at #BO on Day 3… Proves *yet again*: Well-made entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr. Total: ₹77.08 cr. #India biz.”

According to a Box Office India report, Sooryavanshi has recorded good collections overseas as well. The box office collection is expected to be around $3 million ( ₹22.50 crore) with the US and Canada contributing $1.35m gross. The international collections, however, are lower than his previous releases such as Good Newwz ($1.49 million) or Mission Mangal at ($1.36 million).

Earlier this year, films such as BellBottom, Roohi, Mumbai Saga and Thalaivii were released. Marvel also rolled out Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, they couldn't surpass the ₹15 crore mark on its opening weekend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sooryanshi clashed with Marvel Studios' latest MCU film Eternals. The film, directed by Chloé Zhao, collected ₹23 crore in its opening weekend. “#Eternals STAYS STRONG, despite two major opponents [#Sooryavanshi, #Annaatthe]… The hugely popular #Marvel brand cements its status in #India with this one… Fri 7.35 cr, Sat 5.75 cr, Sun 6.05 cr. Total: ₹19.15 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. ALL versions. Gross BOC: ₹22.80 cr,” Taran tweeted earlier in the day.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan asks Rohit Shetty for work: ‘What are Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif doing that I am not?’

The Akshay Kumar-starrer opened to mostly positive reviews. The Hindustan Times review dubbed the film as 'a worthy addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sooryavanshi isn't driven by a great script neither does it have any extraordinary suspense that could bring nail-biting moments. Yet, it keeps you on the edge for the sheer joy of watching that over-the-top action. Shetty picks various elements — romance between Sooryavanshi and his wife Riya (played by Katrina Kaif), their relationship with their son Aryan, his camaraderie with the members of his ATS force — and weaves them together for a fulfilling climax,” the review reads.