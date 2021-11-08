Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sooryavanshi box office day 3 collection: Akshay Kumar's film registers highest post-Covid opening with 77 crore
bollywood

Sooryavanshi box office day 3 collection: Akshay Kumar's film registers highest post-Covid opening with 77 crore

Sooryavanshi opening wekeend box office collection: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer puts up an impressive show. 
Sooryavanshi released on Diwali. 
Published on Nov 08, 2021 03:44 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi gave Bollywood an impressive comeback at the box office by collecting 77 crore on its opening weekend. The Rohit Shetty directorial became the first big-budget film to release after theatres reopened in Maharastra post the second Covid-19 lockdown. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Sooryavanshi brings joy, hope, confidence, optimism back… Emerges a #Diwali gift for the industry… RUNS RIOT at #BO on Day 3… Proves *yet again*: Well-made entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr. Total: 77.08 cr. #India biz.” 

According to a Box Office India report, Sooryavanshi has recorded good collections overseas as well. The box office collection is expected to be around $3 million ( 22.50 crore) with the US and Canada contributing $1.35m gross. The international collections, however, are lower than his previous releases such as Good Newwz ($1.49 million) or Mission Mangal at ($1.36 million).

Earlier this year, films such as BellBottom, Roohi, Mumbai Saga and Thalaivii were released. Marvel also rolled out Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, they couldn't surpass the 15 crore mark on its opening weekend. 

RELATED STORIES

Sooryanshi clashed with Marvel Studios' latest MCU film Eternals. The film, directed by Chloé Zhao, collected 23 crore in its opening weekend. “#Eternals STAYS STRONG, despite two major opponents [#Sooryavanshi, #Annaatthe]… The hugely popular #Marvel brand cements its status in #India with this one… Fri 7.35 cr, Sat 5.75 cr, Sun 6.05 cr. Total: 19.15 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. ALL versions. Gross BOC: 22.80 cr,” Taran tweeted earlier in the day.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan asks Rohit Shetty for work: ‘What are Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif doing that I am not?’

The Akshay Kumar-starrer opened to mostly positive reviews. The Hindustan Times review dubbed the film as 'a worthy addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe.' 

“Sooryavanshi isn't driven by a great script neither does it have any extraordinary suspense that could bring nail-biting moments. Yet, it keeps you on the edge for the sheer joy of watching that over-the-top action. Shetty picks various elements — romance between Sooryavanshi and his wife Riya (played by Katrina Kaif), their relationship with their son Aryan, his camaraderie with the members of his ATS force — and weaves them together for a fulfilling climax,” the review reads. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar katrina kaif sooryavanshi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Raveena called, said Katrina is looking so good in Tip Tip’: Farah Khan

5

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: See family photos with Shruti, Sarika and Akshara

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer: Love sees no gender in this Ayushmann movie

Lara Dutta is 'going nuts' after her fake dating profile goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP