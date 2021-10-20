Sooryavanshi song Aila Re Aillaa teaser: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh unite on the dance floor

Akshay Kumar has shared the teaser of the Sooryavanshi song Aila Re Aillaa and it shows three Bollywood actors coming together for a song after a long time. It shows Akshay marching to the stage along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, all in police uniform.

Sharing the teaser on social media platforms, Akshay wrote, “This Diwali come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. Here’s a teaser of the celebration in store. #AilaReAillaa, song out tomorrow!!”

Since Akshay is currently shooting for his other film Ram Setu in Ooty, his Sooryavanshi co-star Katrina Kaif is promoting Sooryavanshi along with director Rohit Shetty. She was recently seen in a Sabyasachi saree as she decked up for the promotions.

Akshay on Friday announced that the film will have a worldwide theatrical release on November 5. The director of the movie, Rohit Shetty, had last month shared on social media that Sooryavanshi will be releasing on Diwali soon after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the reopening of cinema halls in the state from October 22.

Taking to social media, Akshay posted a short video in which he appeared alongside Ajay and Ranveer -- who has a cameo appearance in Sooryavanshi. In the video, shot inside a cinema hall, the three actors urged the audiences to watch the movie in theatres during Diwali.

The film, which was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatres shutdown across the country. It is the fourth film in Rohit's cop universe after blockbusters such as Ajay's Singham, Singham Returns and Ranveer-starrer, Simmba.

Meanwhile, Akshay has half a dozen other films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and the recently announced, Gorkha.