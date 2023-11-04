Soundarya on featuring in Vimal ad with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar: ‘The little girl in me just got really excited’

Actor Soundarya Sharma has now revealed why she decided to feature in an ad for the tobacco brand Vimal Elaichi. The ad also stars three stalwarts of Bollywood - Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Soundarya has said that she was simply excited about working with the stars.

Soundary was excited when offered the ad

Soundarya Sharma in a still from the Vimal ad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soundarya told the entertainment website, "When I was offered the ad, first they mentioned about Shah Rukh sir, Ajay sir and Akshay sir. I thought it can't be this because it has never happened before, it's something unprecedented for me as an actor sharing the screen space. Then they mentioned about the elaichi mouth freshener. For a moment, I was like 'okay'. I personally feel like come on, the little girl in me just got really really excited about the fact that 'Oh my God. I have grown up watching them on the screen'. For me, it was like a dream come true. It was such a big thing for me."

Soundarya then went on to say that one must segregate personal dreams from profession and belief-system sometimes. She added that she simply focused on the excitement of sharing screen space with 'three giants of our country'. She also said it was just something she really wanted to do.

Soundarya ‘didn’t think too much'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am an upright person. Never thought of doing or promoting a wrong aspect of any brand or product. I was just very excited. Come on, you gotta be asking me if am I silly enough to say no to a thing where I can share screen space with people whom we have always idolised as an actor. So that was what my only thought and I just wanted to be happy about the fact I didn't think too much about it at that very moment," she added.

Soundarya's career

Soundarya worked in a few films including Ranchi Diaries and Thank God, but she rose to national fame after she participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16 last year. She has also worked in a few web series such as Raktanchal and Karm Yuddh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON