Sridevi blushes in traditional saree look as old ad resurfaces, leaves fans mesmerised with her beauty

Late actor Sridevi lives forever in the hearts of her millions of fans. Their love for Sridevi once again was proven when someone shared a rare old advertisement of Sridevi from her best era in the film industry. As Friday marks her 5th death anniversary, let's rewind and look back at the video which features the best of Sridevi's beauty in a traditional saree look. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor remember Sridevi in heartbreaking posts: 'I still look for you everywhere'

The video has been found on Reddit. It begins with close-up shots of the late actor's mesmerising eyes. The video continues with several headshots of the actor from different angles. A younger-looking Sridevi appears in a traditional look with gold-tone temple jewellery, bindi and her hair tied in several different styles.

In all of her looks, Sridevi appears in different types of sarees. In the end, she sits and talks about a tea brand while posing with a cup. She wraps up with her evergreen smile. The post read, “Rare Sridevi Ad. Her Personality and body carried the classic Indian saree look the most gracefully.”

Reacting to it, a user commented, “She is pretty, but it felt ad more of jewelery and sari than the tea.” “I loved her! She was gorgeous,” added another one. One more said, “A true superstar.” Some also praised her eyes.

Sridevi started her acting career at the young age of four as a child artist in the Tamil movie Kandhan Karunai in 1967. Later, in 1972, she debuted in Bollywood with Rani Mera Naam directed by K. S. R. Das as a child actor. Her first leading role film was director K. Balachander's Moondru Mudichu in 1976. Her first Hindi film as a female lead was Solva Sawan in 1979 and starred in several hits like Sadma, Chaalbaaz, Khuda Gawah, Nagina, Chandni and Judaai to name only a few.

The actor was found dead in her Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. She had accompanied her family to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah in Dubai. The actor was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and had two daughters--Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. Khushi is gearing up for her acting debut with the Netflix film, The Archies. On the other hand, Boney will also be making his acting debut with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

