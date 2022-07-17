Sridevi used to visit Tirupati temple on her birthday every year, 'but stopped after marriage', says Janhvi Kapoor

Recalling how her mother, the late actor Sridevi, used to visit the Tirupati temple on her birthday, Janhvi Kapoor has said that she now takes her film scripts to the temple. Janhvi is the eldest daughter of Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Sridevi died in 2018, just months ahead of the release of Janhvi's debut film Dhadak. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor admits her fame is mostly because of parents Sridevi, Boney Kapoor)

Janhvi is awaiting the release of Good Luck Jerry that features her as a girl, who decides to deal in drugs so she can earn money to take care of her family. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh.

Asked if she follows any ritual to ensure good luck stays on her side, Janhvi told Prabhat Khabar in a recent interview, “I take the script of each of my film to Tirupati. When she worked, mom used to visit the temple on her birthday every year. But, that stopped after her marriage. An inner voice told me to visit the temple on her birthday and I started going there on her birthdays. Now, the new year has also been added to that list.”

Sridevi's birthday is on August 13. Janhvi shares adorable pictures on her Instagram page to mark the day each year, remembering her late mother. She also spoke about Sridevi in her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7, where Janhvi said she was still trying to come to terms with the loss.

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. It is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila that starred Nayanthara in the lead role.

She is working with Varun Dhawan on Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, which is set for an April 2023 release. Directed by Nitesh, Bawaal is a social drama produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The Amsterdam schedule of the shoot was recently completed and the team headed for Poland for the next schedule. Janhvi also has Milli and Mr And Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.

