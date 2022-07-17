Janhvi Kapoor admits her fame is mostly because of parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor: 'I am not delusional'

Janhvi Kapoor said she understands a lot of the fame that has came her way was because of her parents. She is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, and the late actor Sridevi. Janhvi said in a new interview that she is ‘not delusional’ to think she ‘earned all of it’. Janhvi is gearing up for the release of Good Luck Jerry that also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh in prominent roles. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor on comparison, rivalry with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday)

Having made her debut with Karan Johar-backed Dhadak in 2018, Janhvi has featured in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi. All the four films that she has featured in till date - including Netflix's Ghost Stories - star her in lead roles and are backed by production companies such as Dharma Productions and RSVP.

Speaking with ETimes, Janhvi said, "Honestly… a lot of the attention and recognition (that) has come my way is, first and foremost, because of who my parents are. I think there's a lot of clarity and identifying that, and I'm not delusional, and thinking that I've earned all of it, or I deserve any of it even. But now I have it. And I think what I want to do with it is good work. Because I love my job. And so the privilege and the trolling on social media and all of this is secondary. My main priority, and focus is to really hone my craft and give my work my all."

She also talked about the pressure of staying relevant in the industry and told the daily, "I'm only four years into the industry. If my relevance ends in four years, I shouldn't even try. But I don't know. I actually haven't thought of it. I just want to do good work."

Being the eldest daughter of Sridevi, Janhvi remained in news for her public appearances, much before she made her debut in 2018. Her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, is now set for her acting debut with the Netflix original The Archies.

Janhvi is now working on Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal that also stars Varun Dhawan. The film set for a April 2023 release. She also has Mr And Mrs Mahi and Milli in the pipeline.

