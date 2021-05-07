Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sriprada, who acted in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, succumbs to Covid-19
bollywood

Sriprada, who acted in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, succumbs to Covid-19

Actor Sriprada died due to Covid-19 complications. She began her career in the late 1970s and acted in a number of films such as Sholay Aur Toofan and Sharam Sankat.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Sripada acted in Hindi and Bhojpuri films.

Actor Sriprada, who acted in Hindi and Bhojpuri movies, died due to Covid-19 complications on Wednesday. She was 54.

The news of her demise was shared by Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) on its official Twitter handle. "She died due to COVID-19 complications on Saturday," CINTAA General Secretary Amit Behl told PTI.

Sripada started her career in 1978 with Purana Purush and was known for appearing in popular films such as Dharam Sankat, Sholay Aur Toofan, Intaqam Ke Sholay, Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, Aakhir Kaun Thi Woh?, Lootere Pyar Ke and um To Ho Gayi Ni Tohar.

On the small screen, she featured in television shows such as The Zee Horror Show and Aparjita.

