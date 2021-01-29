SriRaj Singh: I will soon shoot a film in Prayagraj

Known for his performances in OTT series ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ and film ‘Traffic’, Lucknow-lad SriRaj Singh feels he still has a long way to go. “When I look back, I strongly feel that there is still aplenty to be done to be all contented. But at the same time, I very well understand that as an actor I can’t afford to be satisfied with my work at any stage because we need to reinvent and rediscover our creativeness,” said the actor during his recent visit to the city.

The talented actor started his acting career with theatre. “As I was completing my college I decided to be part of theatre in the city. That love for stage took me to Rai Umanath Bali Auditorium and I was introduced to state’s theatre stalwarts. Starting from 1996, I did many prosceniums and street plays with known theatre personalities like late Gopal Mishra and Mehraj Alam before moving to Mumbai in search of work.”

“For me acting was my world and being an actor, I knew Mumbai will give what I was looking for, but in reality ‘woh kaaton ki sadak thhi…jispe hume chalna thha…’ After much struggle, I got my first break ‘Kashmakash Zindagi Ki’ with DD1 and since then with I have done more than 1,000 episodes of different shows along with films,” he said.

Talking about his Lucknow connect, he said, “I love this city as it takes me back to those beautiful days with my theatre friends and of course my family. And then I miss the winters so keep on coming back to the city to enjoy the season with kulhad chai. I have to come back to UP for film shoot in Prayagraj.”With films like ‘Chinar Dasta -e- ishq,’ ‘Daya Bai,’ -Biopic of social activist Daya Bai, SriRaj now waits for his new releases including ‘Subway’ and ‘Prematur’ as the lead.