Step inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's luxurious 91k-per night suite in Rajasthan. See pics

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently returned from their holiday in Rajasthan. They celebrated his 39th birthday together on Tuesday, and Alia in an Instagram post identified their location as the Sujan Jawai Camp at the Jawai Bandh.

According to the resort's official website, the property is reopening on October 1, which suggests that special arrangements have been made to accommodate Alia and Ranbir.

The Sujan Jawai Camp is nestled amid ‘spellbinding, billion-year-old granite rock formations, where leopards roam wild and free, coexisting comfortably with the charismatic communities’, according to the description on the website.

The property offers ‘tents and suites’ as well as ‘experiences’ that range from ‘wilderness drives’, walks with Rabari tribespeople, and a ‘temple trail’. A ‘tented rock suite’ at the property will set you back ₹91,000 per night.

Check out pictures of the property here:

“Happy birthday my life,” Alia wrote in her caption, wishing Ranbir a happy birthday as they picnicked at the camp. Paparazzi pictures showed them chilling together on the sand.

Rumours suggested that the couple was also scouting for locations for their wedding. Alia and Ranbir, who've been dating for close to four years, have also reportedly purchased a new house for themselves, and are photographed visiting the construction site regularly.

Ranbir in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand last year said that he would have gotten married already had it not been for the pandemic. "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had said.

The couple will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Brahmastra, a franchise-starter directed by Ayan Mukerji, which has been in production for several years.