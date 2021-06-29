Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Step inside Alia Bhatt's cosy white-walled bedroom with a beautiful picture window

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her bedroom on Monday. The picture revealed that Alia has opted minimalistic decor items to deck up her room.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of her bedroom.

Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of her cosy and bright bedroom on her Instagram Stories. The actor was seen posing in front of her mirror while her bedroom doubled up as her background in the shot.

In the picture, Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a matching grey outfit while she left her hair loose. The mirror not only had her reflection but also featured her huge bed. The bed was covered with white sheets while a colourful-checkered quilt rested on one corner.

Alia has placed a few pale coloured cushions near the headboard. The bed rests beside a picture/French window which offered a view of the green outdoors. The window featured peach colour blinds, that were rolled up when the picture was taken. Alia decorated the space with a mix of grey and sheer curtains. The white-walled room featured a rustic-framed mirror, in front of which Alia was seen posing.

Alia Bhatt's bedroom.

Last week, Alia had shared glimpses of her living space through her yoga video. The room, also featuring white walls, channelled the New York loft-style aesthetic. The room featured rectangular wall panels, frame the clock, lamps, a large yellow sofa and statement navy blue chairs.

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s new yoga video takes fans inside her loft-style apartment in Mumbai. Watch video

Alia moved into the home in 2019. She documented the experience in a video shared on her YouTube channel. In the video, Alia said she's ‘very particular’ about her space and was very involved in decking up the house. “My sister (Shaheen Bhatt) is amazing with picking up little things for the house. She ordered a lot of stuff online, we made a couple of trips. A lot of that was, you know, we wanted to set it up ourselves and it didn’t happen in one go. It took a couple of days. There were times where we felt that ‘okay, the house is set, and it’s all done. The way it is, it is all looking good.’ And then again, a few days later, we could change our minds and be like, ‘No, this should go here.’ So it was a full process. But I really enjoyed that process,” she said.

Alia has a slew of projects in the pipeline. This includes Brahmastra with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

