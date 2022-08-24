Step inside Aparshakti Khurana’s plush Mumbai home with massive shoe closet, sweet family photos

Aparshakti Khurana and entrepreneur-wife Aakriti Ahuja recently opened the doors of their cosy home and gave a house tour for a magazine. The actor lives in a spacious Mumbai apartment with Aakriti and their daughter Arzoie, who was born in August last year. Aparshakti, who is the younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, shared that the house was designed by Rupin Suchak, who has designed many celebrity homes, and is also known for the production design of films like Happy Ending, Ki and Ka, Padman and Dear Zindagi, among others. Read more: Aparshakti Khurana sings special song for daughter, she has the cutest reaction

Aparshakti Khurrana's Mumbai home is dramatic in its own way. From distressed paint and brick effect on walls and chandeliers that belong to a movie set to a kaleidoscope of prints, patterns and colours on furnishings, and memorabilia like a poem by Rudyard Kipling and the family’s old photo that are filled with childhood memories, this celebrity home is high on functionality and sentiment.

The living room at Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja's Mumbai home features a statement-making blue chandelier.

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja showing the distressed paint and brick effect on walls.

In the home tour video shared by Architectural Digest India, Aparshakti shared a ‘hack’ and said, “The secret to a happy married life is having your own spaces to get ready.” After he showed of his vanity room, the actor gave a peek inside his shoe closet featuring rows and rows designer footwear.

He was heard saying in the clip, “Let me show you my favourite space. I really did not know I had so many shoes. I had no idea at all. Thank God Rupin paaji (Rupin Suchak) did this. Now, I really need to stop shopping.” He added that the house was called Arziyaan (request), a nod to the couple’s daughter, Arzoie. “She came into our lives and within one month we had this house,” Aparshakti said.

Aparshakti Khurana's home was designed by Rupin Suchak.

The house is filled with memorabilia like a poem by Rudyard Kipling and family photos.

Explaining how the intent was to create a cosy, homely vibe with decor that felt textured, layered, and poised, Rupin said, “Taking inspiration from the traditional gentlemen’s clubs of London, we decided to feature a rich, masculine palette. I picked up many artefacts from Chor Bazar and blended together many things to conjure up a ‘beautiful mess’. It was, in a way, an exercise in channelling our inner ‘filminess’ into the interior design.”

Aparshakti has worked in films like Helmet and Hum Do Hamare Do. He will next be seen in the spy thriller, Berlin, which also stars Ishwak Singh. Aparshakti also has a web series in the pipeline. Titled Jubilee, which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

