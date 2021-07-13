Step inside Gauri Khan-designed Manish Malhotra's workspace with chic interiors and Bollywood-themed wall

Gauri Khan, an interior designer and the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has revealed she redesigned fashion designer Manish Malhotra's workspace recently. On Tuesday, Gauri took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of his workspace on the platform.

In the post, Gauri Khan shared pictures of different rooms in Manish Malhotra's workspace. One of the rooms was brightly lit with a wall dedicated to a collage of posters. The montage appeared to be placed on a wall-sized framed canvas. The Bollywood-themed frame was placed beside a full-length mirror mounted on the wall. Another part of the room featured a wall cupboard with decorative pieces placed in it.

Another part of the space featured storage spaces, attached to the wall, with a few dresses stored in them. Manish has also a separate seated room that features window walls. The room also featured a few sofas and a few paintings mounted to the wall. Sharing the pictures, Gauri said, "Two creative heads on one fun project..#design studio #library # work from home..sneak peak. #gaurikhandesigns @manishmalhotra05 (sic)".

Manish took to the comments section and dropped a heart-eyed emoji along with a thumbs up and a heart emoji. Fans too were impressed with her design. "Very creative," said a fan. "Amazing," added another. "Superb interior designs," a third said. "Every thing is beautiful," a fourth said.

Gauri's clientele features numerous Bollywood stars. She has collaborated with Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jacqueline Fernandez to design their spaces. Earlier this year, Gauri also revealed that refurbished Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment office during the lockdown.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh have a mini-Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 reunion: 'Sonu Ka Titu'

Sharing pictures of the newly-done office, Gauri wrote, "Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was great a experience throughout the lockdown.” She said that the workspace had a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme with a color palette of black, white and grey’.

“A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him,” she added.