Step inside Kajol and Ajay Devgn's sprawling bungalow in Mumbai with majestic staircases and huge windows

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been married for over 22 years now. Through the years, they lit up the screen with their movies. But during the lockdown, which came into force in March 2020, we saw the couple light up our timeline with glimpses of their swanky home. Ajay and Kajol's beautiful home, which they have named Shivshakti, is in Mumbai's Juhu suburb. The Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha stars spent the quarantine together, with their children daughter Nysa and son Yug, at the residence.

Through the many months locked inside the house, Kajol and Ajay shared glimpses of their home with fans via photos and videos. The couple revealed they have a majestic set of staircases, leading up to the private area of their house. Kajol often poses around the steps, giving us a hint that it could be her favourite photo spot.

The family has an enormous living room set up as well. The room has a white dining table set, a seating area, a dramatic chandelier and a huge glass window that allows the sunlight to fill the room. The couple has an in-house gym, where Ajay worked out most of the time during the lockdown. In a video, he gave fans a good look at the equipment set up in the room.

Ajay and Kajol have opted to keep their house simple and classy, with elements restricted to statement decor pieces and flower vases. Kajol, while describing life under quarantine, told Pinkvilla earlier this year that the house features four bedrooms. "At the end of the quarantine, I have to say that I'm very grateful for the fact that we had four bedrooms in the house. Each of us could get one bedroom and we could all go into the room and lock ourselves in whenever it felt like.. to get that space from each other," she said.

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga, released on Netflix. She also impressed audiences with her role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She also caught everyone's attention with her role in the short film Devi, released last year. Ajay, on the other hand, is set to appear in Sooryavanshi, led by Akshay Kumar, and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi this year. He has movies such as RRR, Maidaan, MayDay and Golmaal 5 in the pipeline.