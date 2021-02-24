'Battled in 1999': Ajay Devgn and Kajol have aged like fine wine; see his special anniversary post
- Ajay Devgn has shared a funny post on the occasion of his and Kajol's 22nd wedding anniversary. Even his fans joined him in having some fun.
Ajay Devgn has shared a funny Instagram post on his and Kajol's 22nd wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in 1999, and Ajay in his post made a pun on the word 'bottled'.
Ajay on Wednesday shared a picture of a bottle of wine with 'Battled in 1999, only edition' printed on the label, besides a sketch of the couple. There was a wine glass next to the bottle.
While Kajol is yet to comment on his post, Ajay's fans took to the comments section to react to it. A fan mentioned his line from the film Raid and wrote, "Me vahi pita hu jo main kharid sakoo. Sir ur dialog (I only drink what I can afford)." Another commented, "Nice @ajaydevgn...though I can almost hear @kajol say "Subha subha ye bottle ki photo kaun dalta hai?" Another person said, "The most uninspiring wine bottle design ever. It looks like DP of a joint couple fb page."
Kajol however, dropped a sweet post for Ajay. Sharing a throwback picture of them together, she wrote, “And you sir, you’re very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you!” - Anonymous & Me @ajaydevgn #22years #stillgoing #grateful #laughingalways."
Ajay and Kajol's chemistry was on display at their join appearance on Koffee With Karan. When host Karan Johar had asked Ajay to name an actor from the current generation who would look good opposite Kajol, Ajay came up with a witty reply. He asked Karan, “As a son?” This left Kajol fuming who went on screaming, “Kutte, kameene! Joota...” while pointing at her shoe.
Also read: Happy anniversary Ajay Devgn and Kajol: When she asked him for help with boyfriend problems, relied on his 'sage advice'
On another occasion, when Ajay was asked to share the one lie that everyone says in Bollywood, he had replied, “I love my wife.” And immediately got a death stare from Kajol who asked him, “Ghar jaana hai? (Do you wish to go home?)”
Ajay and Kajol were last seen together on screen in the 2020 film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They have been married for 22 years and have two kids, Nysa, 17, and Yug, 10.
