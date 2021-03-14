Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn shower Rohit Shetty with love on birthday

A host of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish director Rohit Shetty on his birthday on Sunday. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, among others, sent in their wishes on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay wrote: "It was easiest to bond with @itsrohitshetty because we shared one common passion which brought us together : Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead."





The duo will be seen in action when their film Sooryavanshi hits the screens on April 30. The release date was revealed on the occasion of his birthday.

Ajay Devgn, who has worked in Singham and Golmaal series with Rohit, wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday dear @itsrohitshetty . Always wish the best for you... You’ve been there for me, steady & rock solid."





Sara Ali Khan, whose second ever film, Simmba, was directed by Rohit, took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Wishing you all the love, luck and laughter Sir. Missing you. Happy Birthday."

Kareena Kapoor, who has worked in the Golmaal and Singham series with Rohit, sharing a picture with him she wrote: "Happy birthday to the bestest director."

Actor Alia Bhatt wrote on Instagram Stories: "Happy birthday @itsrohitshetty! Congratulations, can't wait to see Sooryavanshi."

On his birthday, announcing the release date of their film, producer Karan Johar wrote: "#Sooryavanshi30thApril: The wait is finally over! We promised you all the #Sooryavanshi experience in cinemas and it's time to fulfil that promise! So mark your calendars for 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril."

"Wishing the entire team all the best for our dhamakedaar film and loads of love to the birthday boy @itsrohitshetty. It's always a blast to work with you, here's to many more."

Rohit has directed some of the highest grossing films in Bollywood, including the Golmaal series (Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again), Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express and the Singham series.

