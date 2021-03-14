IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn shower Rohit Shetty with love on birthday
Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi will release on April 30.
Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi will release on April 30.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn shower Rohit Shetty with love on birthday

  • A number of Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, among others, wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:56 PM IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish director Rohit Shetty on his birthday on Sunday. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, among others, sent in their wishes on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay wrote: "It was easiest to bond with @itsrohitshetty because we shared one common passion which brought us together : Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead."


The duo will be seen in action when their film Sooryavanshi hits the screens on April 30. The release date was revealed on the occasion of his birthday.

Ajay Devgn, who has worked in Singham and Golmaal series with Rohit, wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday dear @itsrohitshetty . Always wish the best for you... You’ve been there for me, steady & rock solid."


Sara Ali Khan, whose second ever film, Simmba, was directed by Rohit, took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Wishing you all the love, luck and laughter Sir. Missing you. Happy Birthday."

Kareena Kapoor, who has worked in the Golmaal and Singham series with Rohit, sharing a picture with him she wrote: "Happy birthday to the bestest director."

Actor Alia Bhatt wrote on Instagram Stories: "Happy birthday @itsrohitshetty! Congratulations, can't wait to see Sooryavanshi."

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan will Rohit Shetty on his birthday on Sunday.
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan will Rohit Shetty on his birthday on Sunday.


On his birthday, announcing the release date of their film, producer Karan Johar wrote: "#Sooryavanshi30thApril: The wait is finally over! We promised you all the #Sooryavanshi experience in cinemas and it's time to fulfil that promise! So mark your calendars for 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril."

Also read: Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with Jalebi Baby and Genda Phool at her best friend's wedding. Watch

"Wishing the entire team all the best for our dhamakedaar film and loads of love to the birthday boy @itsrohitshetty. It's always a blast to work with you, here's to many more."

Rohit has directed some of the highest grossing films in Bollywood, including the Golmaal series (Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again), Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express and the Singham series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rohit shetty akshay kumar ajay devgn kareena kapoor

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty zooming about in clown car

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty riding a clown car on the set of Cirkus. Arjun Kapoor hinted at a cameo in the film with his comment.
READ FULL STORY
Sidharth Malhotra on the set of his upcoming film, Thank God.
Sidharth Malhotra on the set of his upcoming film, Thank God.
bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra turns a police officer on sets of Thank God, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:32 PM IST
  • Sidharth Malhotra has shared a picture from the sets of Thank God and joked that he was going to meet filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for his penchant for using swanky cars in his films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
bollywood

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee says that while everybody is happy that work has finally started, they’re a little scared and cautious, too amid this new normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-actor Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Singer-actor Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
bollywood

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Singer-turned-actor Shirley Setia says there were days when rejections led to self doubts, adding that her family helped her stay committed to her dream of acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
bollywood

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randeep Hooda would next be seen in Salman Kha-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Randeep Hooda would next be seen in Salman Kha-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Randeep Hooda doesn’t rely on stylised baggage or certain body shape for his projects, instead he likes to start it from scratch every single time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir and Konkona celebrate their son's birthday.
Ranvir and Konkona celebrate their son's birthday.
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the Oscar nominations on Monday.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the Oscar nominations on Monday.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah.
bollywood

Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor revealed she once rejected a boy for an exam.
Janhvi Kapoor revealed she once rejected a boy for an exam.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016.
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016.
bollywood

Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan shares his last social media post.(PTI)
Aamir Khan shares his last social media post.(PTI)
bollywood

Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, turned 28 today
Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, turned 28 today
bollywood

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt, who turns 28 today, is truly Bollywood’s queen of comebacks, and we revisit some instances when she proved why she deserves that tag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhay Deol is close to Esha and Ahana Deol.
Abhay Deol is close to Esha and Ahana Deol.
bollywood

Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Rohini Iyer, Preity G Zinta and Guneet Monga
(From left) Rohini Iyer, Preity G Zinta and Guneet Monga
bollywood

A gathering for a better tomorrow

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Preity G Zinta, Guneet Monga and Rohini Iyer led a panel on ‘Women’s Rights Today’ hosted by United For Human Rights
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samantha Akkineni says she is looking forward to watching Alia Bhatt in RRR.
Samantha Akkineni says she is looking forward to watching Alia Bhatt in RRR.
bollywood

Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP