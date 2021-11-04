Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Kangana Ranaut's decked-up home on Diwali with pooja, floral rangoli and family dinner. See pics
bollywood

Step inside Kangana Ranaut's decked-up home on Diwali with pooja, floral rangoli and family dinner. See pics

Kangana Ranaut gave glimpses of her Diwali celebrations on Thursday. She shared pictures and video clips on Instagram. Check it out here.
Kangana Ranaut shared pictures on Instagram.
Published on Nov 04, 2021 07:56 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday gave a peek into her Diwali celebrations this year. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared pictures of her home as she performed a pooja followed by a dinner for her family. She was dressed in a white and gold ethnic outfit.

In the first picture, Kangana Ranaut shared glimpses of her dinner table laden with brass plates, glasses and ceramic bowls. Several candles and flowers also stood on a printed tablecloth on the table. She wrote, "Nothing gives me more joy than to do exciting things for my family... Hosting some serious dinner for them today."

Kangana Ranaut shared glimpses of her dinner table.
RELATED STORIES

Kangana also gave a peek at the floral rangoli inside her home next to the staircase. The wall next to it was adorned with several picture frames. She wrote "Beautiful" along with a picture.

Kangana also gave a peek of the floral rangoli inside her home.

Kangana also gave her fans a glimpse of the pooja at her home attended by several people. Along with the image, she wrote, "Lakshmi Pooja with my family and those who are more than family... my homemakers" and wished a "Happy Diwali". Kangana also shared a video clip of an aarti. In the last clip, she shared the view of a candle-lit room and wrote, "House looks like a bride."

Kangana also gave her fans a glimpse of the pooja at her home.
Kangana also gave her fans a glimpse of the pooja at her home.
Kangana shared pictures of the pooja room.
Kangana shared picture of her pet.
In the last clip, she shared the view of a candle-lit room.
She wrote, "House looks like a bride."

Earlier in the day, Kangana performed Diwali pooja with her family members at the office of her production house, Manikarnika Films. Posting pictures on Instagram, Kangana wrote, "No excitement like Diwali excitement….Morning Pooja at the office…Next week our first production Tiku weds Sheru is going on the floor…"

She also wrote, "I came to the city with nothing…Gratitude for all the divine blessings I had along the way …Looking back this journey seems surreal…Happy Diwali to all @manikarnikafilms."

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut shares video of her as a teen snubbing Karan Johar at awards show, says her attitude was always ‘kharab’

Meanwhile, Kangana is producing the film Tiku Weds Sheru under her production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture. The film is said to be a dark comedy featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

Kangana has several films in the pipeline such as Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, Dhaakad, Tejas, and The Incarnation: Sita.

