Step inside Karan Johar's 30 crore Mumbai home with luxurious decor, amazing city views, massive closet

Karan Johar's Mumbai home is all things bright and beautiful. In a recent episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is season 7, the filmmaker gave a tour of his Mumbai apartment with sweeping city views, high ceilings, interesting light fixtures, lots of plants of different varieties and sizes, and so much more. From wall-sized windows to interesting paintings and lots of books that line the walls of his home to the huge plants in the balcony, Karan’s home is a reflection of the things that bring him joy. Also read: Step inside Janhvi Kapoor's airy Mumbai home

Lots of beiges with pops of colour

Karan Johar gives tour of his family home in Mumbai.

"This particular house, we wanted beiges and creams. The house should look like it has different textures," Karan said about the theme of his house. From massive chandeliers and paintings in the living and dining rooms to rich green sofas in the more casual family room, Karan Johar's house is the right amount of colourful.

Family photos and plants find space in almost every room in his house that he shares with mother Hiroo Johar and his twins, Yash and Roohi. The filmmaker's bedroom is done up in shades of beige and brown, and looks simpler than the rest of the house.

As per housing.com, Karan's apartment is price around ₹30 crore. The duplex is reportedly spread over 8,000 sq ft and is situated on the 12th floor a highrise building on Carter Road in Bandra.

Karan Johar's massive walk-in closet

The filmmaker has a separate room dedicated to his clothes and accessories, and another vanity space with a massive mirror with lighting. Speaking about one of the highlights of his house, Karan said, "This is not a walk-in closet. This is a rather big space, where you can actually run in. It is an entire bedroom we broke to make a closet. None of my sartorial choices are a reflection of my interior design choices." The room with wooden flooring has a sea of beige cupboards and many full length mirrors.

Karan's spacious patio

Karan's home offers the best of indoor-outdoor living. Here's how he summed up his sitout area with lots of white and blue couches, “This is the patio, this is the deck. It is actually air-conditioned... So even in summers, if you want to open this entire space out... it is actually quite cooling here... The element of blue runs right through this part of the house.”

Karan added, "With these massive, huge urns that offer a lot of greenery, you literally feel like you are in some kind of Amazonian jungle. There is greenery coming at you from everywhere." The space offers the best views of Mumbai and is perfect for relaxing and socialising without exposure to the elements.

