Step inside Mira Rajput's Christmassy home decked up with moody candles, flowers and all kinds of vegetarian food

Mira Rajput shared photos of her new home in Mumbai, which was complete with festive decorations and endless treats. Taking to Instagram, Mira tagged her 'A-team' for helping her curate a special menu and holiday decor at the swanky Worli home she shares with actor-husband Shahid Kapoor. Mira, who is a home décor and wellness enthusiast, often shares glimpses of her personal life on Instagram, also gave a shoutout to the people, who worked with her on the party décor and catering. Also read: Mira Rajput shares pics of massive living room, grand piano in her and Shahid Kapoor's new home

When it comes to any family soiree, Mira leaves no detail out. This time, for the festive décor at her new home, she took the help of wedding designer Devika Narain and actor-turned-chef Shilarna Vaze. In some of the photos she posted, Mira Rajput gave a glimpse of her eye-catching tablespace featuring black taper candles on matching stands and oversized floral decorations with multiple vases filled with various types of red flowers and green leaves. Adding a subtle Christmas touch to the decorations were the pine nuts used along with the flowers and greenery. Mira also shared a photo which gave a glimpse of the giant glass windows in her and Shahid's high-rise apartment. Flowers and candles were seen on a table in front of a rattan sofa with comfortable white seating.

One of the highlight's of Mira's festive post was the food. The theme of the intimate party appeared to be red and green with a dash of brown. She shared the photo of a black table topped with endless plates of appetisers, fruits, veggies, desserts and other festive sweets. Since Mira and Shahid are both vegetarians, the spread featured all kinds of eggless and meatless goodies.

Mira and Shahid moved into their new home a few months ago. They left their old sea-facing Juhu house and reportedly moved into a luxurious duplex apartment in Worli with children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Both Shahid and Mira have been teasing their Instagram followers with what appear to be pictures and videos from their new home. Recently, Mira had shared a photo of herself sitting inside a massive living room featuring grey walls and furniture. Earlier, she also shared a sneak-peak of her neatly-organised kitchen and a video of herself playing the piano.

As per an earlier report in News 18, Mira and Shahid’s new home is worth ₹58 crore and is located at Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli that offers a breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The lavish celebrity house reportedly has six parking slots and a spacious 500-sq-feet balcony.

