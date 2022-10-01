Mira Rajput shares pics of massive living room, grand piano in her and Shahid Kapoor's new home: ‘I’ve found my spot’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently shifted to their new home, as per reports. The couple left their old sea-facing Juhu house and reportedly moved into a luxurious duplex apartment in Worli, Mumbai. Mira has been teasing her Instagram followers with what appear to be pictures and videos from their new home. On Saturday, Mira shared a photo of herself sitting inside a massive living room featuring grey walls and furniture. Earlier, she also shared a sneak-peak of her neatly-organised kitchen and a video of herself playing the piano. Also read: Mira Rajput calls herself ‘lucky’ as Shahid Kapoor throws her birthday bash

Mira could be seen sitting on a lounge chair next to a giant painting in her latest Instagram post. She was dressed in a white outfit in the photo, which she shared with the caption, “Who knows? Is this the start of something wonderful and new?” Many fans commented on her post assuming it was from Mira and Shahid Kapoor’s new home. One wrote, “What a lovely space, congrats on your move!” Another person wrote, “Love the interiors.”

Mira Rajput shared a new photo of herself on Instagram.

As per a report in News 18, Mira and Shahid’s new home is worth ₹58 crore and is located at Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli that offers a breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The lavish celebrity house reportedly has six parking slots and a spacious 500-sq-feet balcony.

On Friday, Mira had taken to Instagram Stories to share two photos from her kitchen that showed an assortment of masala boxes and dal boxes, neatly arranged inside drawers. Along with a photo of the cabinets with food labels, Mira wrote, “My kitchen obsession is real.” She also wrote along with a photo of another drawer, “Us veggies (vegetarians) love our dal (pulses).”

Mira Rajput shared a series of photos from her kitchen on Instagram Stories.

In an earlier Instagram post, Mira shared a video of herself playing the piano inside a well-lit room with white walls. She wore a red top with a pair of blue denims in the clip. Mira hinted that the piano room was at her and Shahid’s new home as she said she used it every evening after their kids – Misha and Zain Kapoor – went to sleep.

Mira wrote in the caption, “Somewhere over therainbow. Back to playing the piano and getting the hang of it. I learnt this off a YouTube tutorial but I realise I prefer reading music than watching it being played! Every evening once the kids are asleep and I’m done with the day, I’ve been practising... I think I’ve found my spot.”

Mira, who is a fashion, home decor and wellness enthusiast, often shares glimpses of her personal life on Instagram. She and Shahid married in 2015. Shahid was last seen in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. He will next be seen in the web series Farzi, which will also feature Kriti Sanon and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

