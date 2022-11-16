Step inside Pooja Hegde's home with stylish ceilings, smart kitchen design

After Anil Kapoor and Jim Sarbh, Pooja Hegde is the latest celebrity to open the doors to her home for fans. Pooja gave a tour of her cute and stylish home with gorgeous and functional design elements and an overall cozy vibe. (Also read: Step inside Jim Sarbh's massive sea-facing bungalow)

The tour, shared as part of the Asian Paints Where the Heart is series of videos, begins at Pooja's luscious green door, which she calls the ‘trailer’ to her house. Her name shines bright next to the door in golden words and Pooja welcomes you in. Right as you land inside, you get a view of the six-seater dinner table with a live edge. On the far end of the room is a large window draped in sheer white curtains. She has decorated her living room with a blush pink sectional and a pristine white high-back chair in one corner. Her coffee table is a collection of hexagonal stools of varying heights. There's a fireplace and a large philodendron plant as well.

On the other side of this room is an open kitchen with an island in marble finish. Her kitchen cabinets are painted in a teal blue colour that perfectly offsets the white counters and white backsplash. Pooja seemed particularly proud of the light that hung over her kitchen island. She loves the filament bulbs that it came with and said she often brings warmth to the space by turning just those on at night. Another thing that's worth noticing is the two sliding doors that come together if needed, especially when cooking something that will leave a lot of smoke and smell.

At the end, Pooja takes you to her bedroom via her 'hall of fame' hallway where she has hung posters of all the films she has liked. Her bedroom is also as cozy as the rest of her house with a plush bed, a bench for visitors, and a projector screen for movie nights. Pooja says that guests usually chill with her in this bedroom rather than the living room because of the projector. Before closing the video, Pooja also gives a glimpse of her stunning ceiling which is made in an arched design with black beams running across it.

Pooja said about her house, “I had both working parents. My mom worked, my dad worked but what was amazing is that when my dad came back from work, he never brought work home or his stress. He always came back home alive, like a child. He would play games with us. So somewhere, that affected the way I look at my house.”

Pooja has starred in movies like Mohenjodaro and Radhe Shyam.

