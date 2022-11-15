Step inside Jim Sarbh's massive sea-facing bungalow with Parsi-style decor and old-timey TV sets

Jim Sarbh is the latest celebrity to give a tour of his home. The actor shared the ideas and inspiration behind the decor of his sea-facing, Parsi-style bungalow that he did not disclose the location of. Jim said that the bungalow was special to him as it once belonged to his family friends who would invite them for Diwali parties at the house each year. As their family moved to Dubai, Jim's father bought the house from them to keep the Diwali tradition alive. (Also read: Step inside Anil Kapoor's 4-floor Mumbai home with the most stunning terrace garden you've ever seen)

In the latest video for Asian Paints Where the Heart Is, Jim gave a tour of his home, the living room and the bedroom which are much the same as when he used to visit as a kid. Now when he comes to visit, his pet cat Mimi comes with him too. He showed around his house and how he has kept the furniture and other decors the same as before. He did get some couches upholstered in brighter patterns and still sleeps on his four-poster bed, flanked by wooden side tables and wooden shutters on doors and windows.

He also showed around his patio which was decorated with white and blue outdoor chairs and a matching swing. He said that it was his favourite part of the house. Then he showed his massive pool that he has to get into within 30 minutes of reaching the house.

Behind the house is a large patch of mud land that Jim loves to run on and spend his evening looking at sunsets. “My favourite time is post 6 pm. Because we live near a mud flat. You can walk out to the ocean and the receding water has left all these pools of water. So the reflection of the sky is in all of these pools and it's this kind of oil-slick effect where the sky and the land are the same," Jim said about sunsets at his home.

Jim is known for his work in films like Neerja, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi. He was also seen as the lead in Rocket Boys. A second season of the show is currently in production.

