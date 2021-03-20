Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Rajkummar Rao's minimalist house that showcases his love for films. See pics, watch video
Step inside Rajkummar Rao's minimalist house that showcases his love for films. See pics, watch video

Rajkummar Rao has a dedicated room for his many awards, several portraits of his favourite actors and singers and films on the white walls.
Rajkummar Rao's house is all about his taste for simple things in life.

Rajkummar Rao is well known for playing diverse roles on screen. However, behind the camera, the actor is a simple man with a simple house and minimalistic interiors which reflect his roots.

Rajkummar hails from Gurugram and his house defines his love for simplicity. Washed in white, the place has wooden furniture with white upholstery and statement pieces dominating the corners and bringing a sense of peace and spirituality.

The actor's drawing room has a large window with a sitting area, where there is a huge Buddha statue from Koh Samui, and another of Ganesha. "I find a lot of peace when there are gods around me and I feel I am in a safer world," the actor, who fasts on Fridays just like his late mother, had said on the show Design HQ. Portraits of his favourite actors, such as Meryl Streep and Daniel Day-Lewis, and singer Chris Martin, adorn the walls. Books about filmmaking and similar subjects are placed here and there.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor stuns in animal print as she steps out with bestie Amrita Arora. See pic

Rajkummar also has a small bar in his living room, though he claims he has no knowledge about alcohol and just observes his pals as they drink. His other room, used usually for meetings or simply to relax, also has a sitting area beside a large window. The portraits of Leonardo Di Caprio, Michael Jackson and others, bought from a flea market, add colour to the walls.

