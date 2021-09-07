Step inside Sonam Kapoor's London home with jewel-tone decor, the boldest bathroom you've ever seen

Sonam Kapoor took fans on a tour of her London house, where she lives with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja. She took to Instagram to share pictures from a new photoshoot.

The photoshoot was done as part of a feature in Architectural Digest's September issue. In one of the pictures, she is lounging on a red velvet sofa by Knoll, in a room packed with jewel-tone decor. There is navy panelling that runs on the bottom half of the room, and a golden coffee table with a pair of silver elephants resting on top. The doors are a deep green and the living area is brought together by a magenta-blue rug. A flower-shaped light hangs above the area, which also includes a pair of teal blue seats and a graphic, tropical forest wallpaper.

A black main door is flanked by black fences and a black railing at the balcony above. The most interesting part of the entire photoshoot, however, is the powder room. It is covered in bright blue and white floral wallpaper. A golden sink rests under five matching mirrors with crystal and gold details. A Venetian mirror pulls all the attention.

The bedroom is similar, with a large black four-poster metal bed. It, too, has blue wallpaper, a blue ceiling and white lamps with painted lamp shades.

Talking about her house, Sonam said, “The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it instantly felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space nestled in Notting Hill, and perfect for where we are in our lives at present. Upon seeing the space, we knew right away @rooshadshroff would bring to life a particular vision I had for the space. As always, Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating together. He is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste."

“Colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore he helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones, etc. My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I truly desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, and so Rooshad did a marvellous job of marrying British architecture with the Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart,” she added.

Sonam recently returned to India for her sister Rhea Kapoor's wedding. She will be seen next in Blind.