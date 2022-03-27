Step inside Taapsee Pannu's 'weekend home' once inhabited by Bikaner's late Maharaja, where rooms cost 48,000 a night

Taapsee Pannu has taken a break from her hectic schedule to vacation with her boyfriend Mathias Boe, her sister Shagun Pannu, and others in Bikaner. The actor shared pictures from the holiday in on her Instagram handle over the weekend. For the trip, the group stayed in Narendra Bhawan- a luxurious boutique design hotel located in the grand residence of the last reigning king of Bikaner - late Maharaja Narendra Singh. Also Read| Taapsee Pannu says 'a small film' like The Kashmir Files can’t be bad if it creates numbers: 'That's why it's lasting'

In a picture she shared on her Instagram account on Saturday, Taapsee was seen posing in a white dress in a seating area that appeared to be located in the palace courtyard. The area was intrinsically designed with traditional elements including a rug featuring ethnic patterns. She captioned the picture, "Behold. Hitting the pause button….#GetAway #BeautyToBehold #PauseIt. #NarendraBhawanBikaner #ExperienceBikaner."

She shared another picture on her Instagram feed on Sunday that showed her reading a book as she sat in a picturesque gallery. The actor was wearing a yellow outfit and had her hair tied in two buns.

According to the hotel's website, they offer a number of options to stay at starting from the Residence Room at ₹6,299. The 'Prince Room' is available for rent at ₹11,600, the 'Regimental Room' at ₹17,299 per night, the India Room at ₹25,299, and the Republic Suite at ₹48,000.

The hotel, which used to be the residence of the last reigning king of Bikaner- late Maharaja Narendra Singh, provides a spa, gymnasium, and a restaurant among other amenities. It also features an infinity pool that offers a view of the city.

Taapsee also shared a series of pictures from the hotel on Instagram Stories. In one of the Stories, she called it her "home for the weekend." Another picture showed her enjoying the "last meal" of the day with Mathias, Shagun, and others. Taapsee was holding a glass of juice in the next picture and wrote that she is getting ready to start the "5 course breakfast meal!"

Taapsee shares pictures from her holiday home on Instagram Stories.

Taapsee also shared BTS videos of her sister showing what goes behind to "create one magical picture for Instagram." Mathias and Shagun also shared pictures from the property on their Instagram handles.

Taapsee will be seen in the upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu, in which actor Vijay Raaz will also play a key role. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? and Blurr in the pipeline.

