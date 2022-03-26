Taapsee Pannu says 'a small film' like The Kashmir Files can’t be bad if it creates numbers: 'That's why it's lasting'

Actor Taapsee Pannu has spoken about The Kashmir Files, saying that if a 'small film' can garner big numbers then it can’t be a bad film. In a new interview, Taapsee also added that a film 'evokes emotional side' in people and helps them connect with it. She added that there's no film that has been approved by a 100 percent audience. (Also Read | The Kashmir Files' box office success decoded: How news, social media, word of mouth scripted an unlikely success story)

The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It revolves around the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s from the Kashmir Valley. The film features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, and others. The film recently crossed ₹200 crore mark at the box office.

Speaking at the ABP summit, Taapsee said, "I see the numbers. I'm more of an optimistic person. So I see the glass half full most of the time. Whatever might be the reason, however, it happened, the fact is that it happened. I remember texting one of my producers saying 'So this proves you don't have to get scared by how big your film is, if it's good people will watch it'. If a small film like that can create those kinds of numbers it can’t be a bad film. You can question the intention of people, the means, and all of that. That’s subjective. You have a right to have an opinion. But the fact that it's good that's why eventually it's lasting that long. It can't be a bad film for it to last that long. That's the fact."

When asked about the response to The Kashmir Files, Taapsee said, "It evokes emotional side in a lot of people and hence it helps them connect and receive a film in a certain way. It is totally subjective and right. There is no film under the sun that has had 100% approval from 100% audience. It will differ from film to film."

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. The Kashmir Files has also earned recommendation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, Taapsee will be seen in the upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, the film is directed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven. Alongside Taapsee, actor Vijay Raaz will also be seen playing a key role in the film. Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? and Blurr in the pipeline.

