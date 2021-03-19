Step Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's home with a cozy kitchen and eclectic furniture: 'It feels like it has been lived in'

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has shared a sneak peak into her house and it is quite beautiful and luxurious, while also being pretty cozy and full of love. In a new video, Tamannaah took fans on a tour of her house where has been living for past eight years.

Tamannaah revealed she does not come home too often, as she keeps travelling for work. "Coming back home is really my comfort zone," she said. She also stressed that she loves colours, but home has very "nice, muted tones of colours".

She also revealed that she has been living in the flat for eight years and it was completely made by her father. Tamannah has a pet dog and she said the signs of his presence are all over her house. "When you have a contemporary house, it looks like you have solid shapes, but my house is full of scratches and kind of worn out. But I really like that, it says that the house has been lived in. I think that is what makes it more cozy."

Tamannaah pets her dog.

Tamannaah also has one of her walls, painted by her brother's wife. It is a huge painting of Buddha, done in brown colour. "It was just a white wall, and now just the painting has added so much. I really love that," she said.

The actor also shared her favourite place in the house where she chills with her family. She revealed she often enters, asks for a cup of tea, and finds her parents enjoying their donuts.

Tamannaah poses in front of the area where she gets ready.

She also showed her personal space, her bedroom and a small area where she gets ready for work. Her bedroom, much in tune with the rest of the house, has been done in neutral, muted colours.

On the work front, Tamannaah has Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan in the pipeline.