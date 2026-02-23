Subedaar trailer: Anil Kapoor fires back after being pushed to his limits. Watch
Subedaar trailer: Anil Kapoor leads as the retired army man who leads with honesty and integrity. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.
The trailer of Subedaar is here! Actor Anil Kapoor packs in a powerful performance as the retired subedar Arjun Maurya, who is ready for some solid action. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who co-wrote it with Prajwal Chandrashekar. (Also read: Subedaar release date: Anil Kapoor powers through a gripping action drama; when and where to watch the film)
Subedaar trailer
The trailer for Subedaar takes viewers into India’s rugged heartland, where illegal sand mining fuels a land ruled by fear and silence. Retired Subedaar Arjun Maurya returns — disciplined, battle-scarred, and grieving — until his path collides with Prince (Aditya Rawal). Anil Kapoor says, “Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi (I am a soldier. I can take bullets but not disrespect).”
What follows is a tense, brutal face-off as Arjun takes on a ruthless new adversary, while his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama (Radhikka Madan), deepens the emotional stakes. The film stars Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan in lead roles, along with an ensemble cast including Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Khushboo Sundar in pivotal roles.
Anil Kapoor talked about the role and shared, “Playing this character has been one of the most powerful and emotionally demanding experiences of my career. Subedaar Arjun is a man defined by discipline, sacrifice, and deep personal loss, and bringing that to life on screen was both challenging and incredibly fulfilling for me as an actor. It also marks my first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni, Vikram Malhotra and Prime Video. Their commitment to scale, authenticity, and bold storytelling gave us the freedom to tell this story with the intensity it truly deserves."
He added, "Producing this project was equally important to me because I wanted to give my best, not only as an actor but also as a producer. Being involved creatively behind the scenes allowed me to contribute to the vision of the film in a more holistic way. This journey would not have been possible without the brilliant performances of my co-actors Radhikka, Mona, Saurabh, Aditya, Faisal, and Khushboo, along with the fantastic team behind the lens. I am excited for audiences across India and around the world to experience this raw, fearless and intense story when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India and over 240 countries and territories on March 5.”
Subedaar is an Opening Image Films production, in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN). The film is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.