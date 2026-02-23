Subedaar trailer: Anil Kapoor fires back after being pushed to his limits. Watch

What follows is a tense, brutal face-off as Arjun takes on a ruthless new adversary, while his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama (Radhikka Madan), deepens the emotional stakes. The film stars Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan in lead roles, along with an ensemble cast including Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Khushboo Sundar in pivotal roles.

The trailer for Subedaar takes viewers into India’s rugged heartland, where illegal sand mining fuels a land ruled by fear and silence. Retired Subedaar Arjun Maurya returns — disciplined, battle-scarred, and grieving — until his path collides with Prince (Aditya Rawal). Anil Kapoor says, “Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi (I am a soldier. I can take bullets but not disrespect).”

The trailer of Subedaar is here! Actor Anil Kapoor packs in a powerful performance as the retired subedar Arjun Maurya, who is ready for some solid action. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who co-wrote it with Prajwal Chandrashekar. (Also read: Subedaar release date: Anil Kapoor powers through a gripping action drama; when and where to watch the film )

Anil Kapoor talked about the role and shared, “Playing this character has been one of the most powerful and emotionally demanding experiences of my career. Subedaar Arjun is a man defined by discipline, sacrifice, and deep personal loss, and bringing that to life on screen was both challenging and incredibly fulfilling for me as an actor. It also marks my first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni, Vikram Malhotra and Prime Video. Their commitment to scale, authenticity, and bold storytelling gave us the freedom to tell this story with the intensity it truly deserves."

He added, "Producing this project was equally important to me because I wanted to give my best, not only as an actor but also as a producer. Being involved creatively behind the scenes allowed me to contribute to the vision of the film in a more holistic way. This journey would not have been possible without the brilliant performances of my co-actors Radhikka, Mona, Saurabh, Aditya, Faisal, and Khushboo, along with the fantastic team behind the lens. I am excited for audiences across India and around the world to experience this raw, fearless and intense story when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India and over 240 countries and territories on March 5.”

Subedaar is an Opening Image Films production, in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN). The film is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni.