Sudha Chandran pens note after father KD Chandran's death: 'I should be born as your daughter again'

Veteran actor KD Chandran, best known for films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and China Gate, died on Sunday due to advanced kidney problems leading to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 84.

Chandran, father of actor-dancer Sudha Chandran, was admitted to a Juhu hospital on May 12. "He had kidney problems. He passed away today morning due to advanced kidney issues that led to cardiac arrest," a hospital source told PTI.

Sudha took to Instagram to pay a tribute to her father. "Goodbye Appa..till we meet again...so proud to be Ur daughter....I promise you that I wil follow Ur principles Nd experience Nd Ur values til the last breath of my life ...bt I must confess a part of me hs gone with you Appa ...Ravi Nd Sudha LV u to eternity.... prayers to god that I shld b born as Ur daughter again . Om shanti," she wrote.

Actor Aashka Goradia wrote, "Condolences and prayers Sudhaji. You always talked very fondly of your father. I am so sorry for your loss." Adaa Khan wrote, "M sooo sooo sooo sorry ... pls stay strong ....prayers to u rip uncle."

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, "Very sorry to know this. May you have strength." Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Oh no! I’m so so so sorry to hear this Sudhaji #omnamahshivaya."

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez admits ‘privilege’ amid Covid-19 pandemic, objects to criticism of celebs: ‘Not the time for that’

Chandran also acted in popular Bollywood films like Tere Mere Sapne, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Koi... Mil Gaya and TV show Gulmohar. Earlier this month, Sudha celebrated his birthday and shared a photograph on her Instagram account.

“Happy birthday to you Appa…..thnx for inculcating te best values of life Nd making me what I m today. So proud to b Ur daughter….Ravi Nd myself wish u a Very happy birthday.lv u Appa," she wrote.