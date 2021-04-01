Sudha Chandran: Unfortunately, dance is not explored as a subject on TV

Actor-danseuse Sudha Chandran is surprised at how, despite being a popular choice for reality shows, dance continues to be an underutilised subject on the small screen.

“We had one dance-based show on Doordarshan — Noopur — which Hema Malini ji had touched at one point. Uske baad kissi ne aisa subject choohne ki koshish hi nahi ki,” notes the actor, who herself is an accomplished Bharatanatyam artiste.

She adds, that was the only show, which navigated the trials and tribulations of an aspiring dancer from the world of Indian classical dance.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t done any dance based subjects (on television). Nobody has even thought of touching it,” says Chandran, crediting dance for grooming her to help her become a good actor.

That is contradictory to the acceptance that dance has garnered through reality shows, as Chandran points out, “The human interest stories that come out through reality shows are loved by people so much. But I don’t understand why no channel wants to explore it as a subject, or a story of a dancer with many social elements. I don’t know the reason behind it, but I am surprised.”

The 55-year-old, who pursued her passion for dance after losing a leg early on in her life, feels people these days are looking for realistic content on the small screen.

“People want good content, not something farcical. Like, the film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, touched every heart because har kisi ke andar ke dancer hai, aur har kisi ka ek struggle hai. Kitne subjects hain jo explore hi nahi kar rahe hain,” says the actor.

With Chandran getting into production, ask her if she would you like to back such stories, the actor says it will be a big risk for a new producer.

“When one big production house explores it, they have the capacity and capability to stand up to a channel. They know the tricks and ways to go about it. One new producer can’t take such a big risk,” says the actor, who is currently seen as an anchor in the show, Crime Alert.