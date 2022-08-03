Suhana Khan aces mirror selfie; Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor react and fans call her 'pretty lady'

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a new picture of herself on Instagram. In the photo, Suhana is seen standing in front of a mirror as she clicked a selfie. Suhana's friends – Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who will be seen with Suhana in The Archies, as well as, actor Ananya Panday – commented on the photo. Also Read: The Archies casting directors defend Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda: 'Didn’t go over with roles on a platter'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture on Wednesday, Suhana wrote, “Get ready w (with) me." In the picture, Suhana is seen wearing a black outfit with minimal makeup. Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Cute.” Shanaya Kapoor, who will son be making her Bollywood debut, dropped heart emojis and wrote, “Suuu (Suhana)…” Suhana and Khushi's The Archies co-star Yuvraj Menda wrote, “I love this…” Ananya wrote, “Bambi (which loosely translates to child in Italian).” Many fans also commented on Suhana's photo. A person wrote, “Pretty lady.” Others left comments like ‘cute’ and ‘beautiful’.

Suhana Khan shares new picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter. She has an elder brother, Aryan Khan and a younger brother AbRam Khan. Suhana is all set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Zoya's film drew a lot of attention, for casting star kids in lead roles. The film will mark the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya. The Archies will also star Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda.

The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. The makers announced the project on social media last year in November.

The comic book series Archie, featuring iconic characters Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, has seen several onscreen adaptations over the years. Reports suggest that in Zoya's adaptation, Suhana will be seen playing the role based on Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON