Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday spotted at IPL cheering for Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders. See pics
bollywood

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday spotted at IPL cheering for Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders. See pics

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday were spotted at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Friday as Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders faced Punjab Kings.
Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan at the IPL game in Mumbai on Friday.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 08:33 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

With the Indian Premier League underway, it seems Shah Rukh Khan's household has gotten into the cricket spirit. On Friday, as Shah Rukh's team, Kolkata Knight Rider is playing Punjab Kings in Mumbai, the actor's daughter Suhana Khan was at the stadium wearing the team's colours and cheering for them. She was joined by her friend and actor Ananya Panday. In Kolkata's previous game a few days ago, Suhana's brother Aryan Khan was spotted in the stands with some friends. Also read: Aryan Khan spotted watching IPL match; fans say, 'smiling as he should'

Suhana and Ananya were seen in the stands along with friends during the Kolkata's game on Friday evening. Suhana was wearing a tank top with the Kolkata Knight Riders logo visible on it, while Ananya wore a white tank top herself. The two were seen in the stands watching the game and applauding KKR players.

Several fans shared pictures and screengrabs from the telecast on social media. Sharing a pic of Suhana at the stadium, a fan account tweeted, "Queen Suhana Khan is here (fire emojis)." Other pictures showed both Suhana and Ananya watching the game. "Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are here to support KKR," read one tweet.

Suhana had earlier shared a selfie video on her Instagram Stories on Friday evening. In the video, as she looked into the camera in the brief video, the words 'Match day' could be seen written on the screen. Suhana was sitting inside a moving car. Most of Kolkata's games in the IPL this season are in Mumbai due to Covid-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan was also clicked by the paparazzi earlier today as she stepped out for an outing during the day.

Both Aryan and Suhana had participated in the Indian Premier League auctions this year on behalf of the KKR team. They sat on the team owners' table during the two-day auctions getting a sense of how things are run.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
suhana khan shah rukh khan idol shah rukh khan shah rukh khan's daughter ananya panday kolkata knight riders kolkata knightrRiders kolkata knight riders indian premier league
