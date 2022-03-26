Aryan Khan spotted watching IPL match as father Shah Rukh Khan's KKR plays CSK; fans say, 'smiling as he should'

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan has been spotted watching the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Co-owned by Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla, KKR is playing the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match on Saturday marks the first one of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Also Read| Aryan Khan case was politically motivated to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan's reputation, says Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas

Pictures that surfaced on social media on Saturday evening showed Aryan Khan in the stands. Aryan was wearing a black t-shirt and was seen smiling in the pictures as he watched the match. The pictures showed him chatting up with a friend who sat next to him.

KKR fans expressed happiness towards Aryan's presence at the match, with one writing, "He is in stadium. Hope we will win." Another wrote, "Yess yess (fingers crossed emojis). Mujhe darr tha lucky charm srk nahi h udhar but chotu srk toh h (I was afraid that lucky charm SRK won't be at the match, but at least junior SRK is present)."

Some were happy to see Aryan smiling. One wrote, "Baba #AryanKhan in the stadium. Smiling as he should." Meanwhile, a fan joked, "Bhadd m jaye sb. Meko #AryanKhan ko dekhna hai. Aryan ko dekhaooo (I just want to see Aryan)."

Aryan is a keen follower of KKR and has been attending KKR matches right from the first season. He even attended the IPL auctions for this season in absence of Shah Rukh in February this year, along with his sister Suhana Khan. Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta was also present. Juhi had taken to Instagram to share a picture of the trio from the auction and had called them a "bunch of young owners."

In a later interview, Juhi had suggested that Aryan, Suhana, and Jahnavi are going to have a more active role in the IPL team. She had told indianexpress.com, “Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best.”

