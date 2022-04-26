Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor twin in black as they pose for a selfie. See pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a picture of herself with her friends on her Instagram Stories. The photo also featured actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and their friends. Suhana and Shanaya share a close bond and often comment on each other's social media posts. Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor to debut with Bedhadak: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday cheer for her. Sanjay Kapoor says 'you deserve this'

Sharing the photo, Suhana wrote, “Birthday girl. Love you Manavi Gaur.” In the photo, Suhana and Shanaya are seen twinning in black.

Suhana Khan shares picture featuring Shanaya Kapoor and their friends.

Shanaya and Suhana were also spotted together in February. They attended Ritesh Sidhwani's bash to celebrate Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding, with their respective families. While Suhana attended the party with mom Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan, Shanaya joined her parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor and brother Jahaan at the bash.

Shanaya will be making her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' film Bedhadak. The film will also star actors Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Earlier this month, she announced the news on Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Suhana will make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix live-action musical, The Archies. Apart from Suhana, actor Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor will also mark their debut with the project. Though there hasn't been any official announcement from the producers, reports claim that Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper. They were also spotted on the film's set in March, reportedly for a costume trial.

