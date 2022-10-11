Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan pose together as they attend International League T20 trophy launch in Dubai. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan's children, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, attended the inaugural session of International League T20 held on Monday in Dubai. Both of them made a stylish appearance at the event. Aryan Khan took to Instagram and shared two pictures from the event. In the pictures, he can seen wearing a black T-shirt and jacket with black pants, while sister Suhana wore a light blue bodycon dress and carried a white sling bag. ( Also read: Aryan Khan seen at Mumbai Airport with sis Suhana Khan and a guitar, fans happy to 'see him carry his own stuff')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aryan Khan shared the pictures and wrote in the caption, “What an awesome looking trophy! Had a great evening at the ILT20 trophy reveal event. Wishing @ilt20official and @adkriders a fantastic inaugural season.” In one of the pictures, he can be seen standing with the trophy on stage, while he posed for pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of his fans commented, “Looking so cute.” Another fan wrote, “You look like Shah Rukh Khan.” Another one wrote, “Wow. I am really proud of you guys and in the end thanks is due for Shah Rukh. I wish he was there too.” One person hoped that Shah Rukh Khan-owned Abu Dhabi Kight Riders wins the trophy. Many fans dropped heart emojis on Aryan's pictures with sister Suhana. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Tuesday, Suhana was seen coming out of the Mumbai airport with security guards.

Shah Rukh Khan tied knot with Gauri Khan in 1991. While their son Aryan was born in 1997, they had daughter Suhana in 2000. The couple had their third child, son AbRam Khan, via surrogacy in 2013.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana is ready to make her acting debut. She will be seen in the highly-anticipated Netflix film, The Archies. It will also mark the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and the late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. It is slated to release next year.

Aryan Khan on the other hand, is reportedly working as a film writer for his debut web series. While he is yet to confirm his debut in Bollywood, he is seen actively involved in Shah Rukh's various business projects, and even part of the IPL auction earlier this year with his sister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON