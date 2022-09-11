Suhana Khan asks Ananya Panday if she wants her company in Rome as she tosses coin in wishing fountain. See post

Ananya Panday, who is currently holidaying in Italy, has shared new pictures from the vacation. She also shared a video that got the cutest reply from her BFF Suhana Khan. Their other BFF, Shanaya Kapoor, was among those who showered compliments on Ananya after seeing her post. Also Read| Ananya Panday shares a glimpse of sunset in Italy, leaves Suhana Khan impressed

Ananya, who has been sharing regular updates from her Italian holiday on her Instagram account, took to the platform on Sunday to share pictures from Rome. The actor looked pristine in white as she posed with the background of a pink sunset in the city. She captioned the post, "Pink skies and wishing fountains."

Ananya shared several pictures clicked from her balcony, two of which showed her posing against the railing. She also shared pictures from her visit to The Trevi Fountain, where she followed the tradition of throwing a coin into the fountain to make a wish. Reacting to a video she shared where she kissed a coin before throwing it into the fountain, Suhana Khan asked if Ananya was wishing for her company on her vacation.

Suhana wrote in the comments section, "Did you wish for me to be there." Shanaya Kapoor also made a comment, saying, "You are so prettyyyy." The duo had commented on Ananya's previous post from Capri as well.

Ananya's mom Bhavana Panday also made a wish for her daughter on her latest post, writing, "May all your wishes and dreams come true." Shanaya's mom and Bhavana's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-star Maheep Kapoor was also among those who praised Ananya. She wrote, "Pretty Anne," adding a bunch of red heart emojis. Sophie Choudry commented, "Gorgeous you."

Ananya was last seen on the screen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger, which failed to perform well at the box office. She will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

