Suhana Khan hands out 500 notes to woman asking for money on Mumbai street; fans call her 'girl with a golden heart'

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, was seen giving money to a woman after attending an event in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Friday, a paparazzo posted several videos in which Suhana was seen arriving at a restaurant with her mother Gauri. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan leaves Gauri Khan with a facepalm after she tells him to ‘draw the curtains’)

Suhana and Gauri pose for paparazzi

Suhana Khan helped a woman by giving her money.

Suhana Khan stepped out of her car and posed in front of the restaurant for the paparazzi. Gauri soon joined her and while Suhana gave different expressions for the camera, her mother stood behind her smiling. As Suhana stepped inside the restaurant, Gauri posed for the paparazzi.

For the occasion, Suhana wore a charcoal sleeveless bodycon dress and black heels. Suhana also carried a black bag. Gauri Khan was seen in a white top, yellow blazer, denims and white heels. She also carried a blue bag.

Suhana gives money to a poor woman

In another clip, Suhana is seen exiting the restaurant with her mother. A woman approaches her asking for money and Suhana quickly opens her handbag and gives her two currency notes of ₹500 each. As Suhana hands out the money, the woman jumps with joy. Suhana is also seen laughing as she bids the paparazzi goodbye.

Fans react to Suhana's gesture

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "Girl with a golden heart." A comment read, "I swear she is the sweetest." An Instagram user said, "Bless her God. Pure heart we can see."

"I love her vibe in this one. The smile. The generosity. Giving the money again," commented another fan. "She's the most beautiful, kind, down-to-earth girl look at her how humble she is @suhanakhan2," said another person.

Suhana's upcoming film

Suhana is all set to feature in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies in which she will be seen as Veronica Lodge. The film also stars Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews) and Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper). Apart from them, the film also stars Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Dot.

The Archies is coming soon on Netflix and is an Indian adaptation of the famous comic book. However, the release date is not revealed yet. Zoya recently unveiled the film's teaser that reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a “hill station".

